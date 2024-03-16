"Always exciting going against league’s best": Connor McDavid praises Nathan MacKinnon ahead of Oilers-Avs showdown

Oilers captain Connor McDavid anticipates a challenging clash against Nathan MacKinnon as Edmonton prepares to host the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place on Saturday. Recognizing MacKinnon's skill and ability, McDavid expressed his excitement on Friday, as per NHL.com.

"It’s always exciting going up against the League’s best and he would certainly fall under that category," he said.

McDavid also highlighted other key players on the Avalanche roster, acknowledging their elite status, saying:

"A bunch of them would over there -- (forward Mikko) Rantanen, (defenseman Cale) Makar, (defenseman Devon) Toews -- they have an elite group over there and I love testing myself against those type of guys."

With both teams boasting strong records this season, the matchup promises to be intense. The Avalanche, tied for first place in the Central Division (with Winnipeg Jets), is coming off a significant comeback win against the Vancouver Canucks, while the Oilers have been in fine form, winning seven of their last nine games, including a dominant victory over the Washington Capitals.

"I think it should be a really good game, obviously two really good teams that are playing well," said McDavid. "They’re playing really well, they have some special players over there and they’re doing a lot of really good things."

McDavid recognized MacKinnon's recent impressive form, noting his 14-game point streak and his impact on the power play.

"He seems to be scoring a lot from that one-timer side (left face-off circle)," McDavid remarked. "I don’t remember him doing that a ton earlier in his career. It makes the power play so dangerous."

McDavid himself has been on a scoring tear, accumulating 35 points in his last 16 games and positioning himself as a contender for the Art Ross Trophy. McDavid and MacKinnon are not only competing for individual accolades but are also in the conversation for the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player.

Acknowledging the challenge MacKinnon poses, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch emphasized the importance of limiting his opportunities to ensure success for Edmonton. Despite MacKinnon's Stanley Cup win in 2022, McDavid remains focused on the upcoming showdown.

Connor McDavid Sets Oilers Record: Surpasses Sidney Crosby

Connor McDavid shattere­d records in the Oilers' dominating 7-2 win ove­r Washington. He scored three­ points in the first period, his eighth caree­r game with that achieveme­nt. That tops Sidney Crosby's seven-game­ mark with three-point first periods.

Connor McDavid now ranks se­cond in Oilers history for most three-point ope­ning periods. However, Wayne­ Gretzky stands first with an incredible­ 29 times accomplishing that feat.