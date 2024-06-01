"Always loses probably" "Can't ask for power play in that game": NHL fans react to Oilers' Leon Draisaitl's Mario Kart admission

NHL fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their surprise after a video surfaced of Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl sharing his dislike for the popular game, Mario Kart.

"Yeah, I can't stand that they play Mario," Draisaitl says in the video.

Some fans couldn't help but inject a bit of humor into their reactions.

"Of course he isn’t he can’t dive and ask for a power play in that game," one fan commented.

"he always loses probably lol," another joked.

Others were simply baffled by Leon Draisaitl's aversion to the beloved game.

"What the heck…who doesn’t like Mario Kart?!" one fan wrote.

"How could you ever like someone who doesn't like Mario Kart?" one fan questioned.

"Probably because he's not a f**king child," one fan tweeted.

"Mmmm this is a solid -10 lmao," one fan commented.

Leon Draisaitl praises Ryan Nugent Hopkins as "coach’s favorite player" before Game 5 victory

Before the game, Leon Draisaitl described teammate Ryan Nugent Hopkins as "a coach’s favorite player in the world," praising his consistent performance and versatility.

“He’s so valuable in every facet of the game. He touches every part of the game, Have you guys ever seen him make a mistake? I really haven’t. He’s just such a smart, good hockey player and he’s probably the coach’s favorite player in the world,” Draisaitl said.

Coach Kris Knoblauch echoed the sentiment, highlighting Nugent-Hopkins' pivotal role.

“I actually saw Ryan tonight, and I told him tonight, he’s my favorite, Two goals tonight. Obviously the power play was really big. [He’s] a part of the penalty kill. He had a good game. A lot of guys had a good game,” Knoblauch said.

Edmonton Oilers are on the brink of reaching the Stanley Cup Final after defeating the Dallas Stars 3-1 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. With a 3-2 series lead, they aim to clinch victory in Game 6.

Assistant coach Paul Coffey praises Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been instrumental in the Oilers' playoff journey. McDavid leads playoffs with 29 points, while Draisaitl closely follows with 27 points.

Assistant coach Paul Coffey, who played alongside Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, acknowledges McDavid and Draisaitl's greatness.

“I’m focused on the defense, but I’m still a fan, I was lucky enough to play with Wayne and with Mario both in their prime. Getting a chance to watch Connor and Leon and the rest of the team every single day, it’s pretty great,” Coffey said (via NHL.com)

Both players have consistently elevated their game, matching legendary players like Gretzky and Lemieux in playoff point production.