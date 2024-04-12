"An absolute betrayal" - NHL insider blasts Coyotes over handling of Salt Lake relocation

Multiple close sources said that the Arizona Coyotes are getting ready for a potential move to Utah as early as April 18th. Amidst these discussions, a scathing critique from an NHL insider has shed light on the internal dynamics and perceived mishandling of the situation by the Yotes' management.

On the '32 Thoughts: The Podcast,' NHL insider Elliotte Friedman expressed strong sentiments regarding the lack of communication from key figures within the Coyotes organization:

"Nobody who would be in a position to know, whether it would be Meruelo or Gutierrez, reached out to say, hey, this is what's going on, and it was very clear in a lot of the eyes there, players, staff, it was a betrayal, an absolute betrayal."

The uncertainty surrounding the Yotes' future has led to speculation and rumors among players and staff. Rumors about a meeting to hash out the team's future before the off-season add to the growing sense of unease within the organization. While the team's final game against Edmonton next Wednesday looms, the focus seems to have shifted towards the impending decision regarding relocation.

The NHL has taken an active role in negotiations, acting as a mediator between current Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo and prospective Utah steward Ryan Smith. Progress has been made, as indicated by a memo sent to the league's Board of Governors.

However, caution is advised, with several sources warning against premature conclusions. Despite the push for relocation gaining momentum, some significant obstacles should be tackled.

Key concerns revolve around the logistics of the move and the financial arrangements between the involved parties. Reports suggest a potential billion-dollar deal, with Meruelo receiving a billion for the team and Smith paying 1.2 billion dollars for the purchase.

The negotiation's intricacies include considerations to avoid legal disputes, with discussions of offering Meruelo a five-year exclusive window to bring back the Yotes as an expansion franchise.

While the potential move to Utah gains momentum, uncertainties remain regarding the Arizona Coyotes' future. The handling of the situation has drawn criticism, with accusations of a lack of transparency and communication from the team's leadership.

Arizona Coyotes 4-3 victory against Vancouver Canuck

The Arizona Coyotes secured a 4-3 overtime victory against the Vancouver Canucks, with Logan Cooley netting the winning goal just 3:50 into overtime. Cooley reflected on the team's unity amidst off-ice distractions:

"We came together as a group. We put the rest aside, just had fun... We need to stick together as a group and that's what we did."

Celebrating his 21st birthday, Dylan Guenther played a pivotal role, tallying a goal and three assists.

Coach Andre Tourigny praised Guenther's leadership and style of play:

"He played the game the right way. He has great value, and he will be a great leader on our team."

Despite a late surge from the Canucks, who saw goals from Elias Pettersson, Conor Garland and J.T. Miller, the Arizona Coyotes managed to hold on.