Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe paid tribute to legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole during a media address on Thursday. Keefe began by extending his condolences to Cole's family and acknowledging the profound impact Cole had on the sport. Keefe said:

"I wanted to acknowledge that and pass along our thoughts to his family, someone who touched the game in so many ways, but as an icon in our sport and the voice of hockey, not just in Toronto, but in our country, A sad day for sure, and our thoughts with everyone."

Bob Cole, who passed away at the age of 90 in his hometown of St. John's, Newfoundland, left an indelible mark on the sport. His last broadcast, a memorable moment in hockey history, occurred in April 2019 during a game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens.

Keefe, who never had the opportunity to meet Cole personally, recognized the significance of Cole's contributions to the sport:

"I think every memory I would have of hockey would be with his voice echoing."

Despite their paths not crossing directly, Keefe acknowledged the impact Cole had on his own hockey experiences and the experiences of countless others:

"I just know that I have many friends and many people that love the games that Bob called and how he called them and the passion that he had."

Keefe's tribute to Bob Cole came during a pivotal moment for the Toronto Maple Leafs, following a Game 3 loss to the Boston Bruins in the best-of-seven series. Despite the team trailing 2-1, Keefe took a moment to honor Cole's memory, recognizing his unparalleled contribution to the sport of hockey.

Remembering Bob Cole: Iconic voice of Hockey in Canada

John Shannon, a close friend and fellow broadcaster, confirmed the death, stating Cole remained healthy "up until the very end," as per Cole's daughter Megan.

Renowned for his trademark "Oh baby!" catchphrase, Cole's play-by-play commentary marked some of hockey's most memorable moments. He notably covered the 1972 Summit Series, the 2002 Olympic final and numerous Stanley Cup Finals.

Starting in 1969 on radio, Cole transitioned to television in 1973, with his final call on April 6, 2019. Honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996, he received the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions.

Greg Millen, a former NHL goalie turned broadcaster, praised Cole's unique style, describing his voice as "almost like a symphony," noting his remarkable ability to match the intensity of the game with his commentary.