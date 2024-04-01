Anaheim Ducks head coach Greg Cronin has criticized his team following the 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Cronin particularly directed his frustration toward defensemen Olen Zellweger and Cam Fowler for their role in the Canucks' game-winning goal.

With less than three minutes and the game tied at 2-2, both Zellweger and Fowler were caught chasing Canucks forward Conor Garland behind the net, leaving Dakota Joshua open for a decisive one-timer.

Cronin said (via NHL.com):

“You don't leave the front of the net when the puck is behind your net, They're not scoring from behind the net, just stay there. We've talked about it repeatedly this year, and I don't know what the big — it's just foolishness — what the big urge is to go behind the net when somebody has got a puck and they're not going to score from there.”

This critical lapse in defensive awareness overshadowed Zellweger's earlier achievement of scoring his first career goal earlier in the period. Zellweger was selected 34th overall in the 2021 draft and has shown glimpses of promise in 19 games this season.

The defensive lapse wasn't the only aspect of the game that drew Cronin's ire. He also criticized the Anaheim Ducks' performance on the power play, particularly during a crucial opportunity late in the game. Despite having a one-man advantage with five minutes remaining, the Ducks failed to register a single shot on net, which didn't sit well with their coach.

Cronin said:

“It's a shame. We get a power play with five minutes to go in the game and we don't get a shot on net. It didn't do much tonight. I think we had three shots on net in four power plays. It's ironic, last night it was a 6-1 [loss to the Edmonton Oilers], but we just took a point shot from the blue line and we tipped it in, and tonight we're trying to make plays. We just didn't generate any scoring chances.”

A look at Vancouver Canucks' 3-2 victory over Anaheim Ducks

The Vancouver Canucks secured a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, with Dakota Joshua scoring twice.

Reflecting on the win, defenseman Olen Zellweger noted:

"I thought overall we put some pressure on them. I thought the whole game was pretty competitive from us."

The Ducks' efforts included Zellweger's first NHL goal and Mason McTavish's tying goal in the third period. Despite a late power play opportunity, the Ducks failed to register a shot on goal.

The game concluded a successful homestand for the Canucks, who finished 5-3-1, boasting a strong record of 25-9-4 at Rogers Arena.