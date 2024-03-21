  • home icon
  • Anaheim Ducks vs Chicago Blackhawks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 21st 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Mar 21, 2024 15:23 GMT
Anaheim Ducks v Chicago Blackhawks
The Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks are set to face off on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, bringing together two of the lowest-scoring offenses in the NHL for a game at the Honda Center. With Anaheim averaging 2.46 goals per game (30th in the NHL) and Chicago close behind at 2.19 (31st), both teams are hungry for a win.

Anaheim Ducks vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, Mar. 21
  • Time: 10:00 p.m.ET
  • Venue: Honda Center
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, BSSC, BSSD
  • Live Stream: Hulu and FuboTV (free trial)

Anaheim Ducks game preview

The Anaheim Ducks are currently struggling with a record of 10-24-1 at home and 23-43-3 overall. In their recent game, the Anaheim Ducks faced a tough 4-0 loss against the Minnesota Wild.

Penalties have been a thorn in the Anaheim Ducks' side as they've ended up leading the league with a whopping 379 total penalties, averaging about 5.5 per game. Over their last 10 games, the Ducks have faced a tough stretch, going 2-8-0 and averaging just 1.4 goals per game while conceding 4.1 goals per game.

Anaheim Ducks: Key players and injuries

Guys like Frank Vatrano are stepping up big time, and he has racked up 29 goals and 21 assists. He's a real game-changer for the Ducks' offense.

Anaheim's dealing with some tough blows on the injury front, with players like Brock McGinn out with an upper-body issue and Trevor Zegras nursing an ankle injury. It's definitely affecting how they're lining up and performing overall.

Chicago Blackhawks game preview

The Chicago Blackhawks have had a challenging season with a record of 19-45-5 overall and a particularly tough time on the road, where they are 5-27-1. The Blackhawks really took a hit in their last game against the Los Angeles Kings, losing 6-2. It was pretty clear they were struggling both on defense and offense.

Their overall scoring output has been insufficient, leading to a -96 scoring differential with 151 goals scored and 247 conceded.

Chicago Blackhawks: Key players and injuries

Key players like Nick Foligno, with 16 goals and 18 assists, and Connor Bedard have been pivotal for the Blackhawks. Philipp Kurashev has also been a notable performer with five goals and seven assists in the last 10 games.

The Blackhawks have had a rough time with injuries too. Taylor Hall's out for the whole season, and Connor Murphy's dealing with a lower-body injury, which adds to their lineup worries.

Previous faceoff between Ducks and Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks really showed their dominance in their last game against Anaheim, pulling off a solid 7-2 win. That's gotta give them a boost of confidence. Looking at the all-time results, Chicago is 49-48-5-4 against Anaheim and it will be interesting to see who gets the win here.

