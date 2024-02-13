  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Montreal Canadiens
  • Anaheim Ducks vs Montreal Canadiens projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 13th February, 2024

Anaheim Ducks vs Montreal Canadiens projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 13th February, 2024

By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 13, 2024 14:54 GMT
Montreal Canadiens v Washington Capitals
Anaheim Ducks vs Montreal Canadiens projected lineups

The Anaheim Ducks are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Anaheim is currently 18-31-2, in 14th place in the Western Conference, and coming off a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. Before that, the Ducks were on a two-game winning streak having beaten the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild.

Montreal, meanwhile, is 21-23-8 and on a two-game losing skid having lost to the St. Louis Blues 7-2 on Sunday after dropping a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars before that.

Anaheim Ducks projected lineup

Forwards

  • Adam Henrique - Leo Carlsson - Ryan Strome
  • Frank Vatrano - Bo Groulx - Troy Terry
  • Max Jones - Isac Lundstrom - Jakob Silfverberg
  • Ross Johnston - Sam Carrick - Brett Leason

Defensemen

  • Cam Fowler - Ilya Lyubushkin
  • Urho Vaakanainen - Radko Gudas
  • Jackson Lacombe - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

  • Lukas Dostal
  • John Gibson

Anaheim Ducks starting goalie

Lukas Dostal is projected to start
Lukas Dostal is projected to start

The Anaheim Ducks are expected to start Lukas Dostal on Tuesday night. Here are his stats for the season:

  • Games played: 23
  • Wins: 8
  • Losses: 12
  • OT Losses: 1
  • Goals Against: 71
  • Goals Against Average: 3.54
  • Shots Faced: 715
  • Saves: 644
  • Save Percentage: .901
  • Shutouts: 0

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

  • Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
  • Tanner Pearson - Jake Evans - Josh Anderson
  • Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Joel Armia
  • Michael Pezzetta - Brandon Gignac - Jesse Ylonen

Defensemen

  • Michael Matheson - Kaiden Guhle
  • Jayden Struble - David Savard
  • Jordan Harris - Johnathan Kovacevic

Goalies

  • Samuel Montembeault
  • Cayden Primeau

Montreal Canadiens starting goalie

Samuel Montembeault is expected to start on Tuesday
Samuel Montembeault is expected to start on Tuesday

The Montreal Canadiens are expected to start Samuel Montembeault on Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks. Here are his stats for the season:

  • Games played: 25
  • Wins: 12
  • Losses: 8
  • OT Losses: 4
  • Goals Against: 76
  • Goals Against Average: 3.06
  • Shots Faced: 823
  • Saves: 8747
  • Save Percentage: .908
  • Shutouts: 0

Poll : Who do you think wins?

Anaheim

Montreal

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...