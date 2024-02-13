Anaheim Ducks vs Montreal Canadiens projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 13th February, 2024

The Anaheim Ducks are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.
Anaheim is currently 18-31-2, in 14th place in the Western Conference, and coming off a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. Before that, the Ducks were on a two-game winning streak having beaten the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild.
Montreal, meanwhile, is 21-23-8 and on a two-game losing skid having lost to the St. Louis Blues 7-2 on Sunday after dropping a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars before that.
Anaheim Ducks projected lineup
Forwards
- Adam Henrique - Leo Carlsson - Ryan Strome
- Frank Vatrano - Bo Groulx - Troy Terry
- Max Jones - Isac Lundstrom - Jakob Silfverberg
- Ross Johnston - Sam Carrick - Brett Leason
Defensemen
- Cam Fowler - Ilya Lyubushkin
- Urho Vaakanainen - Radko Gudas
- Jackson Lacombe - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
- Lukas Dostal
- John Gibson
Anaheim Ducks starting goalie
The Anaheim Ducks are expected to start Lukas Dostal on Tuesday night. Here are his stats for the season:
- Games played: 23
- Wins: 8
- Losses: 12
- OT Losses: 1
- Goals Against: 71
- Goals Against Average: 3.54
- Shots Faced: 715
- Saves: 644
- Save Percentage: .901
- Shutouts: 0
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Forwards
- Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
- Tanner Pearson - Jake Evans - Josh Anderson
- Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Joel Armia
- Michael Pezzetta - Brandon Gignac - Jesse Ylonen
Defensemen
- Michael Matheson - Kaiden Guhle
- Jayden Struble - David Savard
- Jordan Harris - Johnathan Kovacevic
Goalies
- Samuel Montembeault
- Cayden Primeau
Montreal Canadiens starting goalie
The Montreal Canadiens are expected to start Samuel Montembeault on Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks. Here are his stats for the season:
- Games played: 25
- Wins: 12
- Losses: 8
- OT Losses: 4
- Goals Against: 76
- Goals Against Average: 3.06
- Shots Faced: 823
- Saves: 8747
- Save Percentage: .908
- Shutouts: 0
