Anaheim Ducks vs Montreal Canadiens projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 13th February, 2024

The Anaheim Ducks are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Anaheim is currently 18-31-2, in 14th place in the Western Conference, and coming off a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. Before that, the Ducks were on a two-game winning streak having beaten the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild.

Montreal, meanwhile, is 21-23-8 and on a two-game losing skid having lost to the St. Louis Blues 7-2 on Sunday after dropping a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars before that.

Anaheim Ducks projected lineup

Forwards

Adam Henrique - Leo Carlsson - Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano - Bo Groulx - Troy Terry

Max Jones - Isac Lundstrom - Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston - Sam Carrick - Brett Leason

Defensemen

Cam Fowler - Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen - Radko Gudas

Jackson Lacombe - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Anaheim Ducks starting goalie

Lukas Dostal is projected to start

The Anaheim Ducks are expected to start Lukas Dostal on Tuesday night. Here are his stats for the season:

Games played: 23

Wins: 8

Losses: 12

OT Losses: 1

Goals Against: 71

Goals Against Average: 3.54

Shots Faced: 715

Saves: 644

Save Percentage: .901

Shutouts: 0

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson - Jake Evans - Josh Anderson

Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta - Brandon Gignac - Jesse Ylonen

Defensemen

Michael Matheson - Kaiden Guhle

Jayden Struble - David Savard

Jordan Harris - Johnathan Kovacevic

Goalies

Samuel Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Montreal Canadiens starting goalie

Samuel Montembeault is expected to start on Tuesday

The Montreal Canadiens are expected to start Samuel Montembeault on Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks. Here are his stats for the season:

Games played: 25

Wins: 12

Losses: 8

OT Losses: 4

Goals Against: 76

Goals Against Average: 3.06

Shots Faced: 823

Saves: 8747

Save Percentage: .908

Shutouts: 0

Poll : Who do you think wins? Anaheim Montreal 0 votes