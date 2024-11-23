Analyst believes Maple Leafs have started “kicking tires” for $49 million Flames center

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been “kicking tires” on Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri, according to NHL analyst Doug MacLean. On Friday, during an appearance on the FAN 590, a local Toronto-based radio station, MacLean addressed the ongoing rumors about the Maple Leafs exploring a trade involving Kadri.

Kadri, 34, is in the third year of a $49 million deal signed in 2022, according to PuckPedia. The deal carries a $7 million AAV, making it challenging for the Flames to move Kadri.

As MacLean noted, the financial constraints surrounding the Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau deals could motivate Calgary to pull the trigger. However, he also pointed out that Kadri still retains some animosity due to the way the Leafs traded him prior to the 2019-20 season.

“I know some people in Toronto think McLennan is clueless, but I’m telling you, if I’m Brad Treliving and I hear they’re kicking tires—I heard today they were kicking tires there—Treliving has his hands full. There’s still some animosity because of how Kadri left, and the Huberdeau deal still stings Calgary’s ownership.

As it stands, the Leafs are merely testing the waters to see if the Flames would be interested in moving ahead with a deal. It’s unclear what price the Leafs would have to pay to get Kadri back in the fold. That could be a sticking point as the Flames may have a high asking price for Kadri at this point.

Nevertheless, the Leafs are kicking the tires on Kadri, meaning the Leafs could surprise everyone by bringing back a controversial figure.

Kadri could be a difference-maker for the Toronto Maple Leafs

MacLean expanded his line of thought by focusing on the rationale behind reacquiring Kadri. Specifically, MacLean highlighted how Kadri would be a difference-maker in a playoff series. MacLean stated on the air:

“If you’re going to play against teams in the playoffs—Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, Rangers—you need a player like Kadri.”

Kadri’s combination of playmaking ability and physicality allows the Leafs to counter tight-checking teams such as the Panthers, Hurricanes or Rangers. Moreover, high-flying teams like the Devils could skate circles around other clubs that lack a strong physical presence.

Moreover, the Maple Leafs are a different team under Craig Berube. Toronto has dropped their high-octane, offense-first approach for a more hard-nosed, physical system. The system has propelled the Leafs to first place in the Atlantic Division.

As such, adding Kadri would complement Berube’s hard-edged approach. While Kadri could fit in nicely, it’s unclear precisely where he could fit into the lineup. The likeliest spot would be as a third-line center behind team captain Auston Matthews and John Tavares.

Depending on circumstances, there’s a chance Kadri could leap into the top six, playing on the second line. With the way the injury bug has hit the Leafs, there’s a good chance Kadri could play a significant role in the club’s top-six structure.

MacLean drove home this point by concluding:

“If Toronto gets Kadri and they face Florida or other playoff teams, it’s going to be a different series.”

Indeed, Kadri could be a difference-maker for the Maple Leafs more than a half-decade after leaving.

