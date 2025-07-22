  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • Analyst calls out NHL over massive 90% drop in power play chances in 2024-25 season - "Call the damn rulebook"

Analyst calls out NHL over massive 90% drop in power play chances in 2024-25 season - "Call the damn rulebook"

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 22, 2025 06:20 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn
Analyst calls out NHL over massive 90% drop in power play chances in 2024-25 season - Source: Imagn

The NHL has experienced a notable decline in power-play opportunities per game, which has indirectly influenced trends in power-play goals.

Ad

This reduction in opportunities naturally limits the total number of power-play goals, as fewer chances mean fewer potential goals, even with effective units. Calls for penalties have decreased.

NHL analyst Jason Gregor criticized the NHL on X for a 90% drop in power-play opportunities, stating:

“A massive drop. Call the damn rulebook."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In 2023, the NHL recorded 8,058 power-play opportunities, which decreased to 7,917 in 2024 and further dropped to 7,101 in 2025, marking the lowest power-play opportunities per game in league history at 5.41.

The NHL’s offensive renaissance has emphasized even-strength scoring, potentially reducing reliance on power plays. Teams are adapting with more aggressive penalty kills and better goaltending, which may discourage referees from calling penalties or limit power-play effectiveness.

The New Jersey Devils scored the most power-play goals last season with 30 power-play goals, seven more than the next closest team, the Ottawa Senators, who had 23.

Ad

NHL analyst highlights biggest concern with Edmonton Oilers

Analyst Jason Gregor recently shared his perspective on why the Edmonton Oilers face pressure to win. His assessment followed the team’s back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals losses to the Florida Panthers.

Speaking on 'The Sheet,' Gregor said:

"I'm actually going to go off the board here. I think the Oilers' organization right now is a very serious group. You can't win the cup in October, you can't win it in December. You can lose it by having a terrible run. They're such a serious group, and I think there's so much internal pressure to win now, because they've lost twice."
Ad

The analyst suggested that the team should find a way to ease the pressure and embrace the process.

"I would say the biggest issue for them is being able to exhale a little bit, and enjoy the process, rather than always, every decision you make, thinking that it's all about June."

The Edmonton Oilers will begin their 2025-26 season with a “Battle of Alberta” game against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place on October 8.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications