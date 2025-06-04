Analyst claims "outside influences" may push Connor McDavid to leave Canada for US market with $100M Oilers contract expiring soon

Hockey analyst Nick Kypreos speculated that Connor McDavid may face "outside influences" pushing him to leave the Edmonton Oilers for a US market when his $100 million contract expires after the 2025-26 season.

Kypreos theorized on his “Real Kyper & Bourne” podcast that some league officials may want the NHL's most marketable superstar playing in a major American city rather than Edmonton.

"I do believe that there would be outside influences pushing him to leave Edmonton," Kypreos said (4:09 onwards). "I think there'd be some outside pressures, and who knows where the league is on it, that you would be better utilized in the United States selling our game."

He clarified that he did not think it would necessarily be direct pressure from commissioner Gary Bettman, but more indirect influences from various parties with marketing interests.

"No, I don't think it would be Gary Bettman per se, but there's people that would make it clear that he is our most marketable player, and maybe the most gifted player in the history of the game." Kypreos added.

Connor McDavid is currently leading the 2024-25 playoff scoring race (26 points) as his Oilers battle for the Stanley Cup.

The team steamrolled through the Western Conference playoffs, beating the Kings in six games, Golden Knights in five games, and defeating the Stars in five games. They now face the Florida Panthers in the Cup Finals.

Connor McDavid discusses his dream to win the Stanley Cup

Speaking to reporters at Media Day ahead of the Stanley Cup Final, McDavid opened up about his burning desire to lead the Oilers to their first championship since 1990.

“You know, there's steps to everything. When you're a kid, you just want to play in the NHL. Then you want to be successful, and do all these great things. And then there comes a point where it's only about winning” Connor McDavid said (11:50 onwards).

“So you want to say that it's a lifelong thing? I don’t know about that, but it's for sure a few years here with this core, and we're looking to finish the job.”

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Panthers is set for Wednesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

