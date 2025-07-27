Analyst Frankie Corrado names Candiens forward as possible contender for Canadian Olympic roster

NHL analyst Frankie Corrado sees Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki as a potential candidate for Canada’s Olympic roster.

During a segment on TSN 1200 earlier this week discussing the newly announced coaching staff—headlined by Jon Cooper with Bruce Cassidy, Pete DeBoer, Rick Tocchet and Misha Donskov joining as assistants—Corrado weighed in on possible roster changes.

While there will likely be some familiar faces, he believes the door is open for new names to break into the lineup, with Nick Suzuki among those who could make a strong case.

“I think another name that pops into my head is utility guys like Nick Suzuki. His second half was unbelievable. His first half when they were evaluating the team wasn't great, but he's also never really been on the radar for Hockey Canada stuff." Frankie Corrado said (10:20 onwards).

"He has been on the radar. He's never gone. He's never participated in a Men's Worlds.” he added.

Frankie Corrado also questioned whether veterans like Drew Doughty will still be performing at a high level and whether someone like Evan Bouchard could crack the lineup, though Bouchard wouldn’t make his personal cut.

Up front, he sees value in adding a player like Tom Wilson, noting that even with international rules, Wilson could be highly effective if he plays with discipline, especially against physical opponents like the Tkachuk brothers.

Frankie Corrado on Four Nations’ role in shaping Team Canada’s Olympic roster

Frankie Corrado emphasized that the Four Nations tournament was likely used to establish a core group for the Olympics, and if too many changes happen now, it would suggest that the selection process wasn’t effective.

“I think moving forward to the Olympics, the nucleus is there for the vast majority. It's going to be a few guys in and out. Because, for me, that was the whole point of doing this thing at the Four Nations.” Corrado said.

Frankie Corrado believes there will be only a few changes to Team Canada’s Olympic roster.

"It goes without saying who's going to be healthy, who's having an up year, who's having a down year, who does the coach really believe in and comfort in. I think it's not more than five changes on the team, I think a lot of them are probably going to be up front.” Corrado said. (8:25)

In his view, three or four changes seem likely, but he doesn’t expect more than five.

