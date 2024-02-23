Analyst opines Auston Matthews' secret behind scoring form is $65,418,000 Maple Leafs forward

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews has earned praise for his scoring spree, prompting discussions about the secret behind his unparalleled success on the ice.

According to insider Jeff O'Neil, Matthews' extraordinary scoring form owes much to his dynamic partnership with teammate Mitch Marner, a $65,418,000-worth Leafs forward.

O'Neil reckons that Marner's exceptional playmaking abilities and right-handed shot create a seamless connection with Matthews:

"Mitch Marner, not taking anything away from Auston Matthews, but he's blessed to have a right-handed shot, playmaking winger who every time he gets the puck, he's looking for Auston Matthews."

O'Neil elaborated on the significance of Marner's handedness, highlighting how it enhances Matthews' scoring opportunities.

"If he was left-handed, everything would be on his backhand. It wouldn't be as easy," he noted.

The observation underscores the nuanced interplay between teammates and how it can impact individual performance on the ice.

Matthews' re­cent stats reveal his le­ague dominance: 10 goals and three­ assists in his last five games. A record is being set he­re.

His 52 goals in 55 games is impressive, but he's not just about goalscoring. The versatile player has made his mark with 238 shots on net, blocks 62 shots, lands 56 hits and owns a +23 rating.

As Matthews continues to dazzle fans with his remarkable skills, it's clear that his synergy with Marner plays a pivotal role in his success for the Maple Leafs.

Auston Matthews star in Maple Leafs success

Auston Matthews' stellar performance for the Toronto Maple Leafs has earned him praise from fans and teammate. With his league-leading 52nd goal of the season against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, he extended his goal streak to five games.

Teammate Max Domi highlighted the team's collective effort, emphasizing their depth and discipline on the ice.

"When we get everyone going like that, we’re a tough team to beat," Domi remarked. "We have four lines going short and hard. Everyone sticking to their game plan, keeping it simple, staying disciplined."

Coach Sheldon Keefe commended the team's resilience and adaptability in facing a formidable opponent.

"Once we adjusted to the game... we really started to come," Keefe noted. "Every single line did a really good job."

Domi, Pontus Holmberg and John Tavare­s were also key for the Maple­ Leafs as they recorded a resounding win.