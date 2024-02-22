Analyst opines Connor Bedard is not clear favorite to win Calder Trophy

Hockey analyst John Buccigross shared his thoughts on why Connor Bedard is not a clear favorite for this year's Calder Trophy. The competition in NHL is intense for this award, with several talented rookies vying for the honor.

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick for the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL draft, is highly expected to win the award as the best rookie. However, Buccigross disagrees. The hockey analyst believes that Brock Faber, rookie defenseman for the Minnesota Wild, is slightly ahead of Bedard in the race for the accolade.

On the "Morning Cuppa Hockey" segment of the Daily Faceoff podcast, host Colby Cohen asked John Buccigross:

"If you're voting for the Calder Trophy today, Bucci, who is number one on your ballot?"

Buccigross responded:

"You know, obviously, that the default position is Bedard because he is obviously going to go down as the best player in the class, but that's not what the award is about. Obviously, you're talking about Brock Faber."

Brock Faber leads the rookie defensemen in assists (29) and is third overall in the point leaders with 33 points and four goals in 56 games. With Connor Bedard missing some time due to a fractured jaw, Cohen opined Faber to be slightly ahead in the race right now. However, he added that Bedard is back on the ice, and hence could catch up.

In response to the host, John Buccigross agreed with his observation:

"It's fair to say he's slightly ahead right now. That'd be fair to say because of the time missed by Bedard. So, as you said, he's got 28 games to go, or so 27, 28 games, so if he could scorch and it gets his 16 goals, and he gets, you know, 19 assists, and he's 35 points and 28 games, maybe he jumps back up and front. "

"I think it's reasonable to say that that Faber is at least even and maybe just a bit ahead right now." - Buccigross added

How many points has Connor Bedard accumulated in his rookie campaign?

Bedard is widely regarded as the upcoming superstar in the NHL and is compared by many to the likes of Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby.

In his rookie campaign, the 18-year-old forward has garnered 39 points through 17 goals and 22 assists in 43 games, making him the leading rookie scorer this season.

Since returning from jaw surgery, Connor Bedard has accumulated six points (two goals and four assists) in the last four games. He's projected for 25 goals and 57 points in his first year with the Blackhawks.