"And they say McDavid is better than Matthews": Fans react to Edmonton Oilers' 6-3 loss to St. Louis Blues

In a thrilling showdown at the Enterprise Center on Thursday night, the St. Louis Blues skated to a resounding, 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, much to the delight of their passionate fans. The game was marked by a dominant four-goal second-period performance by the Blues, spearheaded by Jake Neighbours' stellar outing with a goal and two assists.

Robert Thomas put up a goal and two assists, a bright spot in the game. Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich, and Torey Krug each chipped in with a goal and an assist. That helped the Blues score another win. The team is on a roll with eight wins in their latest ten games. Goalie Jordan Binnington was a brick wall, saving 36 shots, upping the Blues' game.

But the Oilers struggled, even as Connor McDavid tried to rally them with his three assists. Despite Stuart Skinner's 24 saves, the Blues' offense was too intense to overcome.

After the game, fans voiced their thoughts on social media. Some felt sad about the Edmonton Oilers' sudden drop following their notable 16-win streak. Others cheered for the Blues because of their impressive attack.

Curiously, during these chats, people began comparing Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews. Matthews wowed everyone with his fifth season hat-trick in another game against the Flyers.

Blues stage spectacular comeback to down Edmonton Oilers in goal-filled thriller

The Enterprise Center was buzzing with excitement as the St. Louis Blues battled and overpowered the Edmonton Oilers, 6-3, featuring a barrage of goals in the second period.

The goal spurt started when Robert Thomas scored the first for the Blues, skillfully assisted by Nick Leddy at 10:13. Yet, the Oilers fought back quickly. Leon Draisaitl tied the game 1-1, landing a power-play goal at 13:51. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins pushed Edmonton into a 2-1 lead just before the break, neatly finding a free puck at 19:33.

Down 2-1, as the second period started, the Blues began their climb back. Jake Neighbours evened things up at 1:09, snapping a rebound past Stuart Skinner. Torey Krug seized the lead for St. Louis at 8:37, fed by a sharp, unseen pass from Neighbours.

Jordan Kyrou upped the score for the Blues to 4-2, knocking in a rebound during a power play at 15:32. Neighbours assisted. Pavel Buchnevich helped pile on more points. He scored on a power play at 19:35, pushing Thomas's pass into the net to round the second period at 5-2.

Corey Perry gave the Oilers a glimmer of hope at 11:14 in the last frame. He brought the scoreboard to a closer margin. The Blues, though, stood their ground. Brandon Saad finalized the win with a goal into an unguarded net at 17:07.