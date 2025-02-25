Andrew Copp injury update: Red Wings suffer big blow as $28,125,000 forward goes down with season-ending recovery timeline

On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings were dealt a significant blow when it was announced that forward Andrew Copp would miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral tendon.

Following successful surgery on Tuesday, Copp's recovery timeline is expected to be 4-6 months.

The injury occurred Saturday afternoon in the second period of the Red Wings' 4-3 overtime defeat against the Minnesota Wild. Star forward Alex DeBrincat significantly hit Brock Faber, resulting in a scrum during which Copp got involved and seemingly sustained the injury while protecting his teammate.

Immediately taken for medical attention, Copp finished the game with just 10:20 of total ice time.

Andrew Copp is in the third season of a five-year, $28,125,000 contract. He's been very durable throughout his time in Detroit, having played in 79 and 82 games, respectively, in his first two seasons with the team. His presence will be missed as they push for the playoffs.

Andrew Copp's play had improved under new coach Todd McLellan

The injury to Andrew Copp comes at the worst possible time for him and the Red Wings.

After struggling to the tune of just 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his first 34 games of the season, Copp had turned it around under Todd McLellan. In 22 games with the new bench boss, he produced nine points (three goals, six assists) and saw more minutes playing a more prominent role for the Wings.

The 30-year-old has up to 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) through 56 games on the year. He produced 42 and 33 points during his first two seasons in Detroit. With Copp out for the year, general manager Steve Yzerman will likely be aggressive leading up to the Mar. 7 NHL trade deadline as he looks to have his Red Wings make the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.

The Red Wings will begin life without Andrew Copp when they visit the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Xcel Energy Center.

