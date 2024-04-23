Andrew Peeke injury: Bruins HC provides update on team defensemen's status for playoff Game 3

The Boston Bruins faced a double setback in Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Apart from losing the game 3-2, Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke was forced to exit the game due to an apparent finger injury.

The 26-year-old registered just 10:20 of ice time before his untimely departure, leaving a noticeable gap in the defensive lineup.

During a news conference, coach Jim Montgomery addressed Peeke's injury, revealing that he will now miss Game 3. During the second period of Game 2, a puck appeared to hit Peeke's left hand before he skated off.

The Bruins announced him as week-to-week and according to a tweet by NHL insider Connor Ryan, he could miss Game 4.

Ever since Peeke's acquisition from the Columbus Blue Jackets at the trade deadline, he's become a cornerstone of the Bruins' defensive lineup.

A notable physical presence on the ice, his absence could definitely hurt a Bruins side whose flaws were exposed by the Leafs in Game 2 for all to see.

Jim Montgomery addresses Bruins' 3-2 Loss to Maple Leafs

After storming to a series lead thanks to a stunning display in Game 1, the Bruins came crashing down to earth after losing at home to the Leafs in Game 2. Several questions lingered over the team's playoff chances.

Coach Montgomery knows his team must turn it up a notch if they want to win and compete in playoff hockey.

"In the third period, I thought they were better than we were ... I don’t think our urgency was where it needed to be to prevail tonight," he said during a press conference.

Montgomery was asked about his decision to bench Jeremy Swayman for Linus Ullmark as well. But the Bruins HC seemed to brush off any concerns one might have about his goaltender.

"No second-guesses. He was terrific. He made multiple big-time saves. It is the strength of our team. Both of them play really well, right? We only scored two goals," he said.

With the series tied 1-1, Game 3 at Scotiabank Arena could prove to be a crucial turning point in each team's road to the Stanley Cup.