"Another Fanatics crime": Fans react to Devin Booker donning Steve Yzerman's Detroit Red Wings jersey at NBA All-Star Weekend

Devin Booker did a cool thing during the NBA All-Star Weekend. He gave a shout-out to hockey hero, Steve Yzerman. Booker wore Yzerman's famous No. 19 Red Wings jersey at the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge walk-ins. Booker is from Grand Rapids, MI, the same as the Red Wings.

Yzerman is a bonafide hockey legend. His number was retired by the Red Wings in 2007. He won the Stanley Cup thrice, in 1997, 1998 and 2002. Booker's decision to represent Yzerman at the All-Star Weekend demonstrated his appreciation for Michigan sports history and the impact of local heroes.

The video of Booker, a standout for the Phoenix Suns, wearing the Red Wings sweater stirred up memories for sports fans, showing how the Michigan sports world is all tied together.

Social media was full of cheers as fans acknowledged Booker's salute to Yzerman. It was a special act of one Michigan All-Star honoring another. Booker saluting Yzerman was about friendship and respect between sportspeople of different kinds.

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

With the NBA All-Star Weekend ongoing, fans were eager to see more of this spirit of friendship and fair play from the athletes they love most.

Steve Yzerman's evolution: From captain to GM of the Detroit Red Wings

In 2006, Steve Yzerman stepped into a managerial role with the Detroit Red Wings.

He became their vice-president and alternate governor. At his jersey retirement, he mingled with hockey legends and old teammates. They gave him Detroit's key and declared "Steve Yzerman Day" in Michigan.

Yzerman's time as manager was impressive. He was welcomed to the Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame and the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2008. In 2009, they named him a Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, thanks to his remarkable player contributions.

Despite expressing aspirations to lead a team, Yzerman's managerial role with the Red Wings was initially limited due to existing front-office arrangements. However, in Apr. 2019, he was appointed general manager, succeeding Ken Holland, who was promoted to senior vice-president.

Yzerman's tenure saw significant changes within the organization, including Holland's departure and Yzerman's subsequent restructure of the team management.