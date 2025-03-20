“Another insignificant NCAA signing” "Is he good?" : Maple Leafs fans react as Toronto signs Union’s free-agent D-man

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free-agent defenseman John Prokop from NCAA’s Union College. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman first reported the news, saying,

"Sounds like Toronto is going to be signing John Prokop, a free-agent defenceman from NCAA Union College. Vegas Development Camp last summer. 24 in May -- 27 points in 36 games this season"

Shortly after, the Maple Leafs confirmed the signing in a tweet stating that Prokop agreed to a one-year contract starting in the 2025-26 season.

"We’ve signed defenceman John Prokop to a one-year contract beginning in the 2025-26 season. He will join the @TorontoMarlies for the remainder of the 2024-25 season on an amateur tryout." Leafs tweeted.

Soon, it drew attention and several fans shared their opinions on Toronto's latest move.

One fan simply questioned, "Is he good?"

"Another insignificant NCAA signing. Great." a fan shared his opinion on Prokop.

"Leafs so desperate they’re signing a guy with 0 NHL experience" a fan reacted.

Here are some more reactions from fans on the new Maple Leafs signing:

"Prokop has been a top defenseman in the ECAC for the past two seasons. He’s a very good athlete with the size/skating combo of an NHL defender. He’s not a super instinctive puck-mover, but Prokop has skill and has shown quite a bit of offense at the college level." a fan wrote.

"Might be the best player in the world. Heavy shot, great skating and not afraid to get nasty. Uses his speed and agility to get around defenders and plays a solid 200 ft game. I’ve also never heard of this man" another fan said.

"Leafs basically saying screw the 1st round picks, we'll take all the NCAA guys" one fan tweeted.

Maple Leafs' John Prokop calls himself a two-way defenseman

Defenseman John Prokop is from Wausau, Wisconsin, and played three seasons at Union College. He recorded 85 points in 107 NCAA games and 27 in 36 games in the 2024-25 season. Prokop was never drafted but attended the Vegas Golden Knights development camp. Before college, he developed his junior career playing in the USHL with Muskegon, Green Bay, and Des Moines.

Prokop calls himself a two-way defenseman.

"My offense carries itself. A lot of people look at the offense on how to gauge a player but defense comes to mind too,” Prokop said in 2024 during an interview with Sean Martin. “Defense leads to offense when you are able to turn over pucks and turn over other guys. Your offense can get out in transition."

John Prokop also focuses on doing the “little things” to improve his game.

