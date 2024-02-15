"Another Michigan W in the shoe" - NHL fans react to report of Columbus Blue Jackets hosting 2025 Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium 

The Columbus Blue Jackets are expected to play the Detroit Red Wings in a 2025 Stadium Series game next year.

According to NHL reporter John Buccigross, the Blue Jackets are expected to play the Red Wings at Buckeye Stadium, which is where Ohio State plays its football games.

Expand Tweet

Following the report, some fans took aim at Ohio saying it will be another Michigan win. Of course, in college football, the Buckeyes and Wolverines are main rivals and Michigan has won three straight meetings between the schools.

Expand Tweet

"Another Michigan W in the shoe hopefully."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Very excited as we have all patiently waited. But if I’m being honest, I’m a tad disappointed it could possibly be 50-60 degrees for an outdoor game."

Expand Tweet

"Honestly I would wait until 2026 to have a winter classic."

Expand Tweet

"This should be the winter classic, not Chicago-St Louis, which is in a repeat venue and match up."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Great. A non-divisional, last place Columbus team. A visiting Detroit might be a sellout there, but Columbus is not viewed as a rival to the Wings here in Detroit. @NHL you couldn't get Montreal, or a Toronto rematch at the Big House? This is a proxy UM/Buckeye game. Boring."

As some fans pointed out, they were disappointed with the game as Columbus is one of the worst teams record wise in the NHL, so the game may not be competitive. However, it is good for the Blue Jackets to get a premier NHL game, which hasn't been the case for the franchise in recent times.

It's also uncertain if there will be another Stadium Series Game in 2025 or if Columbus vs Detroit is the only one.

Columbus Blue Jackets fire their GM

On the same day that the report came out that the Columbus Blue Jackets will be hosting a Stadium Series game in 2025, the team announced they had fired general manager Jarmo Kekalainen.

"This is one of the hardest days I have had in my career as Jarmo is a friend, someone I have a great deal of respect for and someone who has done a lot of good things during his time here,” President of Hockey Operations and Alternate Governor John Davidson said in a statement. “While the future of our club is bright, our performance has not been good enough and it is time for a fresh perspective as we move forward.”

Columbus is currently 16-26-10 which is dead-last in the Eastern Conference and fourth-worst in the NHL.