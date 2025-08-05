"Another overhyped college bust": Fans react as Jimmy Vesey leaves NHL for Swiss League after 9 seasons

NHL fans on social media reacted as forward Jimmy Vesey signed a two-year contract with Geneve-Servette HC of Switzerland's League on Aug. 4.This marks Vesey's first professional stint outside North America after playing for nine seasons in the NHL. His most recent stint was with the Colorado Avalanche, where the 32-year-old played ten regular-season games in the 2024-25 season following his trade from the New York Rangers.Jimmy Vesey contributed one goal and an assist in his final season in the NHL. Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Vesey joining the Swiss League.One tweeted:&quot;Another overhyped college bust.&quot;Brad @BallKnowerBradLINKAnother overhyped college bustAnother chimed in:&quot;Definitely should be in the league. Great 3rd/4th line guy who can play up when players are injured and great at the kill. Also good locker room guy. Surprised at this one.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;Got no respect for player that bounce on the team that draft them. I know they can and all but man they took the chance on you and you wont return the favor...,&quot; a third fan wrote.&quot;Was always his destiny like many from the NCAA. That is not the league that feeds the NHL,&quot; one opined.&quot;Jimmy Vesey is a valuable NHL player, an additive to any team, casually underrated and he won't be signed because the hard cap forces teams to player younger talent,&quot; another said.&quot;In honor of the news, the first time i saw him play was my birthday this year and i was super overstimulated during warmups and i shouted omg it’s Vese when he was in front of me… it was very embarrassing bc he kept coming back and smiling,&quot; another chimed in.How did Jimmy Vesey fare in the NHL?Jimmy Vesey has had a solid NHL career as a versatile, two-way forward. He was drafted 66th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2012 NHL draft.Vesey debuted in the NHL with the New York Rangers in 2016, after signing as a free agent following negotiations with multiple teams. Over his nine-year NHL career, he has played for six teams: the New York Rangers (two stints), Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche.Vesey accumulated 194 points through 101 goals and 63 assists in 626 NHL games over nine years. He appeared in 31 playoff games, recording nine points and two goals.