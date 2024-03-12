Anson Carter led group pushes for return of NHL expansion team to Atlanta

Former NHL player Anson Carter is spearheading a bid to bring professional hockey back to the Atlanta area. Carter, who is also known for his work as an NHL analyst for Sportsnet and TNT, is leading the Alpharetta Sports and Entertainment Group in their efforts to secure an expansion franchise for the region.

The group has formally requested NHL expansion to reintroduce a team to the Atlanta market, which has been without a professional hockey team since the departure of the Atlanta Thrashers in 2011.

The Alpharetta Sports and Entertainment Group, under Carter's leadership, has initiated the process of bringing an NHL expansion team to Alpharetta, Georgia, situated approximately 40 minutes north of Atlanta.

Elliotte Friedman of TSN conveyed the group's intentions, highlighting Anson Carter's pivotal role in representing them.

Carter, along with his partners Neil Leibman, Peter Simon, and Aaron Zeigler, are optimistic about the potential success of the venture.

“I’ve lived in Atlanta since 2009, and I have no doubt that the best league in the world will thrive in its return to Metro Atlanta," Carter said in a statement.

"I have been in dialogue with Commissioner Bettman since 2019 about an expansion team returning to the Fulton County Metro Atlanta market, knowing that the NHL franchise decisions are exclusively decided by the NHL Board of Governors."

The proposed project extends beyond hockey.

In addition to the NHL team, the plan includes the construction of an outdoor stadium suited for soccer or lacrosse, a hotel, retail spaces, a performing arts arena, an esports facility, and community and practice areas. New York Life Real Estate Investors are involved in the multifaceted endeavor.

Support for the initiative extends beyond Carter and his associates. Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin and Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts have expressed their backing for the project.

This endeavor comes amid renewed interest in NHL expansion, with other notable figures expressing their desire to establish new teams in various markets. Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith is among those who have signaled interest in bringing an NHL franchise to a new locale.

The history of professional hockey in Atlanta has been checkered, with two NHL teams, the Flames and the Thrashers, relocating to Calgary and Winnipeg, respectively.

However, Anson Carter and his group are optimistic about the prospects for success this time around, citing the region's vibrant sports culture and the potential for a revitalized fanbase.