Anthony Duclair makes crucial decision after being bluntly called out by Islanders HC Patrick Roy

It was announced on Thursday that New York Islanders forward Anthony Duclair will be taking some time away from the team.

The leave stems from Islanders coach Patrick Roy calling him out for his poor play following Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay. Duclair was held pointless and had a -1 rating in 12:15 minutes of ice time.

Roy was critical of the team's offseason signing, saying, "he was god awful" and that he's "lucky to be in the lineup" during his postgame media availability. In New York's first team practice since the incident, Duclair was nowhere to be found, raising plenty of questions about the situation.

Islanders reporter Stefen Rosner shared the update Roy provided on Duclair following Thursday's practice on X.

"Obviously, you saw that Anthony was not at the practice today," Roy said. "This morning, Anthony and I had a very good conversation, a very positive one, and Anthony asked me to take some time off and reflect. So, obviously, I agreed to that, and we'll give him all the time that he needs."

Duclair is in the first season of a four-year $14,000,000 contract signed with New York as an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He and the Islanders will hope to work things out moving forward with plenty of term remaining on the veteran winger's deal. Should the two sides deem the situation beyond repair, New York general manager Lou Lamoriello would likely not have too much trouble finding a suitor for Duclair's services at a reasonable $3.5 million average annual salary.

Anthony Duclair has had a difficult first season as an Islander

The 2024-25 campaign has not gone according to plan for Anthony Duclair.

He got off to a tough start, missing 30 games early in the season due to a lower-body injury suffered on October 19 against the Montreal Canadiens. However, even when healthy, he has produced just 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 44 games played, the lowest points-per-game clip of his 11-year NHL career.

While Duclair has dealt with some injury issues over the years, he has enjoyed productive seasons with the Florida Panthers, San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning. For some reason, that production has yet to translate into his time in New York.

The Islanders will be back in action on Friday when they host the Minnesota Wild. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at UBS Arena.

