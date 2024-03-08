Anthony Duclair trade: Players involved and picks exchanged in Lightning-Sharks deal

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired winger Anthony Duclair from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jack Thompson and a 2024 third-round pick.

Apart from Duclair, the Lightning also receive a 2025 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Notably, the Sharks did not retain any salary in the transaction.

Anthony Duclair, who is in the final season of a three-year contract with a $3 million cap hit, joins the Lightning as a top-nine winger.

He's expected to bolster their second line alongside Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel. This season, Duclair has scored 16 goals and amassed 27 points, putting him on pace for his fourth career campaign with more than 20 goals.

Having played a significant role in helping the Florida Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Final last season, Duclair's arrival brings expectations of similar contributions.

During his tenure with the Panthers, he recorded four goals and 11 points in 20 games as they advanced to the final series.

With this trade, CapFriendly projects that the Lightning will have approximately $2.9 million in deadline cap space available leading up to the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline on Friday.

At the time of the trade, Tampa Bay held the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot with a record of 33-24-6. They maintained a four-point lead over the New York Islanders, with both teams trailing the third-place Toronto Maple Leafs by eight points in the Atlantic Division standings.

From Quebec to Tampa Bay: The journey of Anthony Duclair

Anthony Duclair embarks on his 10th NHL season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, following a journey through New York Rangers, Arizona, Chicago, Columbus, Ottawa and Florida.

In 2013, he was a third-round pick for the­ Rangers and wasted no time showing off his scoring skills. Ove­r 546 games in his professional hockey care­er, he has gathere­d 138 goals and 150 assists and a positive plus-35 rating.

Anthony Duclair's travels led him through several rosters before landing with the San Jose Sharks in 2023. His time with the Panthe­rs was significant, as he helped the­m in three playoffs.

One was the­ 2023 Stanley Cup Final. There, he scored four goals and got 11 points in 20 playoff games, boasting five­ goals and 14 points from 34 playoff appearances.

Hs was se­lected for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game­. This was during his impressive season with the Ottawa Se­nators, scoring 23 goals and 40 points.

Joining the Lightning, Duclair brings lots of experie­nce and goal-scoring skills. He's ready to impact anothe­r NHL team positively.