Anthony Stolarz injury: Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo gives crucial update on star goalie ahead of Game 2 against Panthers

By Ankit Kumar
Modified May 06, 2025 17:00 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Brandon Carlo shares positive update on Anthony Stolarz ahead of Game 2 (image credit: IMAGN)

The Toronto Maple Leafs earned a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 on Monday. However, goaltender Anthony Stolarz had to leave the game midway through the second period, as he became sick during a stoppage and went to the bench, where he threw up. The team made a goalie change shortly after.

Before leaving, Stolarz made eight saves on nine shots. Earlier in the game, his mask came off twice during separate plays. The first was after a high shot from Panthers forward Sam Reinhart, while the second happened in the second period when Sam Bennett’s arm hit his head during a scramble in front of the net.

Stolarz was taken to the hospital. He was released the next morning, but the team has not announced if he will play in Game 2. Leafs coach Craig Berube said Stolarz was still being evaluated and more would be known soon.

"Yeah I don't know that yet. I'll probably find out today," Berube said on Tuesday, via CBS Sports.

Defenseman Brandon Carlo shared a small update on Stolarz, saying the goalie looked better and was smiling at breakfast. Carlo added that the final update would come from the coach, but seeing Stolarz in good spirits was a positive sign.

"I think he’s doing well," Carolo said on Tuesday, via TSN's Mark Masters. "I’ll allow coach to give any updates on that. But, overall, I liked the way that he looked this morning when I got to see him for a smile at breakfast, so that’s always a good thing."
Stolarz has been the starter for all of Toronto’s playoff games this season. If he is not ready for Game 2, Joseph Woll will likely start. Woll came in during Game 1 and made 17 saves.

Joseph Woll reacted to Anthony Stolarz’s injury in Game 1 win vs Panthers

Joseph Woll stepped into a tough spot in Game 1 after Anthony Stolarz left the ice feeling sick. Stolarz had to leave midway through the second period, and Woll came in as his replacement. After the game, Woll shared how difficult it was to watch a teammate go through that.

“You kind of feel a mix of things, between concern for him and getting ready to play yourself,” Woll said, via NHL.com. “I mean, when you see your teammate go down like that, I mean, it’s not good when you see him go down on the ice. Or when he’s not feeling good coming to the bench."
Woll added that it’s never easy to see a teammate not feeling well.

Game 2 will be on Wednesday in Toronto.

