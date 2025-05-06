Anthony Stolarz injury: Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo gives crucial update on star goalie ahead of Game 2 against Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs earned a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 on Monday. However, goaltender Anthony Stolarz had to leave the game midway through the second period, as he became sick during a stoppage and went to the bench, where he threw up. The team made a goalie change shortly after.

Ad

Before leaving, Stolarz made eight saves on nine shots. Earlier in the game, his mask came off twice during separate plays. The first was after a high shot from Panthers forward Sam Reinhart, while the second happened in the second period when Sam Bennett’s arm hit his head during a scramble in front of the net.

Stolarz was taken to the hospital. He was released the next morning, but the team has not announced if he will play in Game 2. Leafs coach Craig Berube said Stolarz was still being evaluated and more would be known soon.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah I don't know that yet. I'll probably find out today," Berube said on Tuesday, via CBS Sports.

Defenseman Brandon Carlo shared a small update on Stolarz, saying the goalie looked better and was smiling at breakfast. Carlo added that the final update would come from the coach, but seeing Stolarz in good spirits was a positive sign.

"I think he’s doing well," Carolo said on Tuesday, via TSN's Mark Masters. "I’ll allow coach to give any updates on that. But, overall, I liked the way that he looked this morning when I got to see him for a smile at breakfast, so that’s always a good thing."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stolarz has been the starter for all of Toronto’s playoff games this season. If he is not ready for Game 2, Joseph Woll will likely start. Woll came in during Game 1 and made 17 saves.

Joseph Woll reacted to Anthony Stolarz’s injury in Game 1 win vs Panthers

Joseph Woll stepped into a tough spot in Game 1 after Anthony Stolarz left the ice feeling sick. Stolarz had to leave midway through the second period, and Woll came in as his replacement. After the game, Woll shared how difficult it was to watch a teammate go through that.

Ad

“You kind of feel a mix of things, between concern for him and getting ready to play yourself,” Woll said, via NHL.com. “I mean, when you see your teammate go down like that, I mean, it’s not good when you see him go down on the ice. Or when he’s not feeling good coming to the bench."

Ad

Woll added that it’s never easy to see a teammate not feeling well.

Game 2 will be on Wednesday in Toronto.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama