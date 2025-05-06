Anthony Stolarz injury update: Leafs goalie reportedly stretchered out of arena
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz exited Game 1 of his team's Round 2 series against the Florida Panthers on Monday.
The incident occurred after he found himself on the receiving end of an elbow hit to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett midway through the second period. However, no penalty was called on the play.
It was reported later that Stolarz had vomited on the ice before leaving for the locker room. According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, sources confirmed that Anthony Stolarz was transported out of Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher during the third period of the game.
"Anthony Stolarz was taken out of Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher during the third period of tonight's game, per sources," Johnston posted.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs opened their Round 2 series against the Florida Panthers with a 5-4 win in Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena.
