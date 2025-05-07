Anthony Stolarz injury update: Leafs HC Craig Berube announces Matt Murray as backup, new starting goalie for Game 2 against Panthers

Following a hit to the head and a trip to the hospital, Anthony Stolarz will not suit up for Game 2. His status for the rest of the series remains up in the air, but on Wednesday, he will sit on the sidelines and watch the Toronto Maple Leafs try to grab a 2-0 series lead.

Joseph Woll, who helped get the win after entering in relief in Game 1 on Monday, will get the start in goal at 7:00 p.m. ET. He was seen in the starter's net and practicing to be the starter during the morning skate.

Instead of promoting a prospect, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube will roll with Matt Murray as the backup goalie. Dennis Hildeby had this role at times throughout the season.

The NHL coach said "experience more than anything" was why he opted to go with Murray for the playoffs instead of Hildeby. He also gave an update on Stolarz.

"He's recovering," Berube said. "He's doing well."

This bodes well for his chances to come back in the seven-game series with the Florida Panthers. However, at least for Game 2, the goaltending will be depleted for Toronto.

Panthers star says no ill intent on Anthony Stolarz hit

Anthony Stolarz took an elbow to the head from Sam Bennett before going down and eventually leaving Game 1. However, Sam Bennett will not receive any punishment and wasn't penalized in-game.

Sam Bennett hit Anthony Stolarz (Imagn)

"I'm just taking a puck to the net," Bennett said on Tuesday, via Sportsnet. "I didn't even know that we made contact until after. And I'm on the power play. I'm trying to score. I'm taking the puck to the net. That's really all there was to it."

The forward has seen the uproar, and he understands it. He was teammates with Stolarz last year.

"When your starting goalie gets injured, people are going to be upset," Bennett said. "Looking back at the video, the contact that was made was, in my opinion, it's really just a bump. There was no forceful action. I mean, I'm trying to score. The last thing in my mind is thinking about elbowing him in the head. When it happened, I didn't even realize that I made contact."

Bennett maintains that it wasn't his intent to injure anyone and that hockey is a physical sport where injuries and bumps happen.

