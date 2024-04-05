Former NHLer PK Subban had nothing but high praise for Sidney Crosby on the Pat McAfee Show podcast as the Penguins edged closer to securing a playoff spot.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who were once on the verge of missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year, have recently gained their momentum. On Thursday night, the Pens beat the Washington Capitals, another contender for the East Wild card spot. The win moved them just two points behind the second position in the wild card.

PK Subban expressed his unwavering belief in Sidney Crosby and the Penguins. As long as Crosby remains healthy, Subban believes that anything is achievable:

"Well, Sidney Crosby, as long as that guy is still breathing and he's still healthy, anything is possible. I will not rule that guy out or the Pittsburgh Penguins until that final buzzer goes, and they're either in the playoffs or they're not."

Subban emphasized Crosby's exceptional talent by stating that he's still among the best players in the world. When you have players of Sidney Crosby's caliber who are generational talents, one should never underestimate their ability to succeed until they're officially out, he added.

"Sidney Crosby is still among the best players in the world, if not one of the best or the best right now. And we know what he's capable of doing. He can pull this team into the playoffs and (GOAT) a discussion."

"Yeah, he's the goat of our generation. There's no question about it. He's in that conversation. When you have generational talents like him, you don't count them out until they're out."

The Penguins have six games remaining and will play three against teams battling for the wild card spot from the East.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins down Washington Capitals

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 at the Capital One Arena, securing two crucial points in the tightly contested wild card race.

Lars Ellers and Reilly Smith accumulated two points apiece for the Penguins, while Michael Bunting and Pierre-Olivier Joseph contributed one goal apiece on the night. Alex Nedeljkovic was solid between the pipes, ending the night with 30 saves.

Alex Ovechkin was the lone scorer for the Capitals as he took his career tally to 849 goals. The Penguins are on a three-game winning streak and face the Tampa Bay Lightning next on Friday.