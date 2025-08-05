Anze Kopitar's 10-year daughter, Neza, undergoes appendectomy hours after competing at National showcase

Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar’s 10-year-old daughter, Neža, had to undergo an emergency appendectomy just hours after taking part in a national sports showcase.Kopitar’s wife, Ines, shared the update on Instagram, posting a photo of Neža resting at home and giving a thumbs-up. Ines captioned the post:&quot;So proud of our baby girl. She is the strongest and bravest girl I know. In less than 48 hours, she went from competing at the National showcase to an appendectomy after landing in Minnesota.&quot;Anze Kopitar's Ines Ig story: Credit - @ ines.kopitarInes also expressed gratitude to the medical team at Children's Minnesota, writing:&quot;Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at @childrensmn for the best care. We are home and she is on the mend.&quot;Kopitar and Ines, who married in 2013, have two children together – Neza, born in 2015, and a son, Jakob, born in 2016.Anze Kopitar and his family spend offseason in SloveniaThis NHL offseason, Anze Kopitar and his family returned to their home country of Slovenia to enjoy some quality time together.The Kings' Black &amp; White crew joined them for a memorable day at the stunning Lake Bled. In the video, Kopitar shared how he first learned to swim in the peaceful waters of the lake.&quot;In this lake, I learned how to swim, so my great aunt always brought me to this lake, like over the weekends mostly. ... I have been pretty durable over the course of my career. Maybe it's something in the water that, you know, keeps me going,&quot; Kopitar said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey then made their way to the iconic island in the middle of the lake, where a church is located.Kopitar revealed a special connection to the spot. He shared that he and his wife, Ines, visited here just before the 2012 season, ringing the bell and making a wish, which was answered with the Kings' first Stanley Cup championship that year.Later, Anze Kopitar and his family visited the church, where they rang the bell together inside.&quot;We made a wish though, yes, lets hope it comes true.&quot; Anze Kopitar said. &quot;I mean, I'm pretty sure everybody knows what my wish was so. Let's see if it can happen again or not.&quot;The family once again rings the church bell, hopeful that Kopitar's Stanley Cup wishes will be fulfilled once more.