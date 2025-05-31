Anze Kopitar's wife Ines drops 1-word reaction to LA Kings captain linking up with former IBF welterweight title holder Dejan Zavec

Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar linked up with retired Slovenian professional boxer Dejan Zavec this week. On Saturday, Kopitar’s wife Ines hared a photo of the two sports personalities on her Instagram stories.
In the picture, Kopitar and Zavec were seen sitting side by side at an outdoor cafe, smiling for the camera. Anze Kopitar held up a friendly fist bump while Zavec pointed at the NHLer.
In the caption, Ines wrote:
“Legends 💪,” and tagged both the athletes.
Kopitar wore a white t-shirt and a yellow wristband, while Zavec was dressed in a fitted black t-shirt.
Zavec, nicknamed "Mr. Sympathicus," won the IBF welterweight world title in 2009 by beating Isaac Hlatshwayo. He defended the title three times before losing it to Andre Berto in 2011. Zavec also held regional titles like the WBO and IBF Intercontinental, WBO European, and EBU-EU welterweight titles.
The boxer eventually retired in 2015 after losing to Erislandy Lara. His pro record is 35 wins (19 KOs), 4 losses, 1 no contest.
Anze Kopitar and family follow F1 Racing
Earlier this year, Anze Kopitar and his family showed support for McLaren Racing during the Australian Grand Prix. The Kopitars tuned in from home as McLaren’s Lando Norris won the rain-affected race in Melbourne.
Kopitar’s wife Ines shared several Instagram stories on her account from their race day experience. Anze and their son Jakob wore McLaren gear including a bright papaya-orange T-shirt, while daughter Neza sported a Lando Norris-themed shirt. Ines also revealed that Neza is a fan of the McLaren driver.
The Kopitars and McLaren CEO Zac Brown are close friends. Their connection began after Kopitar watched a hockey scene featuring Brown in Netflix’s “Drive to Survive.”
Afterwards he reached out to invite Brown to a Kings game, and the two quickly became friends. Brown, a lifelong Kings fan, accepted and later spent time with the Kopitar family in Los Angeles and on a skiing trip in Mammoth.
“We stayed in touch and then he had an extra few days, so he came to visit us and go skiing [in Mammoth],” Kopitar said in an interview with Mayors Manor.
“He and his wife Ines, what a great family they have,” Brown said. “They came to Vegas and then we spent a wonderful weekend in the mountains, hanging out with the kids and had some friends over. We had tons and tons of laughs.”
Their friendship has grown beyond racing and hockey. Brown has attended Kings games, and Ines was one of the first to congratulate McLaren when the team secured its first Constructors Championship in 26 years.
