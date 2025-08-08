Anze Kopitar's wife Ines pens 3-word message as former LA Kings Kyle Clifford draws the curtain on his 15-season NHL career

Kyle Clifford officially announced his retirement on Thursday after a 15-season NHL career. He confirmed that he will be transitioning into a player development role with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Shortly after the announcement was made public, Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar’s wife Ines took to Instagram to share her own tribute. Reposting a graphic from the NHL’s official account on her Instagram stories, she added a short but heartfelt message:
“Congratulations Clifford Family!”
During Clifford’s time in Los Angeles, he and Kopitar were teammates for over a decade where they shared two Stanley Cup wins.
Clifford’s NHL career saw him suit up for 735 regular-season games with the Kings, St. Louis Blues and Maple Leafs, tallying 66 goals and 78 assists, plus four goals and 12 assists in 65 playoff appearances. He played a key role in the Kings’ 2014 Cup run and was known as a physical, hard-working presence on the ice.
Kyle Clifford ‘excited’ for new chapter in Toronto
Clifford confirmed to The Hockey News Toronto on Thursday morning that he is retiring after a 15-year professional career and will join the Leafs in a player development role. John Hoven first reported the news on Wednesday evening.
The 34-year-old spent five seasons with Toronto, splitting time between the NHL team and its AHL affiliate the Toronto Marlies.
“I’m very excited about the next chapter with Toronto in player development,” said Clifford.
During his Marlies tenure, Clifford was a top-six forward and also became a veteran presence in the locker room. Former Leafs prospect Alex Steeves called Clifford his first NHL linemate and one of his closest friends, praising his mentorship and advocacy.
“Cliffy was my first linemate in the NHL, and he’s become one of my best friends,” he said.
“He’s someone I think any guy should talk to who has aspirations of playing in the NHL. To play as long as he did as a fourth liner is really tough. He’s helped me out a lot and I know he advocates for me as well. And he’s a good friend.”
Kyle Clifford was last seen on the ice in early July during Toronto’s development camp working closely with prospects and skating alongside former teammate Jake Muzzin, who also serves in the Leafs’ development staff.
