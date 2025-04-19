Anze Kopitar's wife Ines shares adorable couple click ahead of Kings' Round 1 playoffs standoff against Oilers

Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar's wife, Ines, shared an adorable couple's photo on Instagram story ahead of the Kings' matchup against the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Ad

The photo showed Anze and Ines Kopitar posing together, with Ines sporting a bright smile.

Anze Kopitar's wife, Ines Instagram story @ ines.kopitar

In another story, Ines shared a candid photo of Anze in his full Los Angeles Kings jersey.

Anze Kopitar's wife, Ines Instagram story @ ines.kopitar

However, the real highlight of Ines' Instagram stories was the footage of the couple's children, daughter Neza and son Jakob, dancing to music in the backseat of a car.

Ad

Trending

Anze Kopitar's wife, Ines Instagram story @ ines.kopitar

The Kings and Oilers have a storied playoff history, with Edmonton knocking out Los Angeles in their last three postseason matchups. However, this year, the Kings will have the home-ice advantage as they look to win.

Game 1 against Edmonton is set for Monday in Los Angeles, with Game 2 following on Wednesday.

Anze Kopitar on Kings' "home-ice advantage"

Edmonton has eliminated Los Angeles in their last three playoff meetings, steadily closing out each series in fewer games.

Ad

In 2022, the Oilers battled through a full seven-game series to advance past the Kings. The next year, they wrapped things up a bit sooner, winning the series in six games. Most recently, in 2024, Edmonton completed the sweep in five games, continuing their dominance over L.A. in the postseason.

However, Kopitar believes this year will be diffferent due to the Kings having home advantage.

"Going into the playoffs I would say so because we have home-ice advantage. We feel in the locker room that we're a better team than we have been in the past," Kopitar said. (per NHL.com)

Ad

"Looking back at the past series, I think the first year we played them we were the better team and I think we should have beat them. I think everybody is pretty confident in how we're playing right now, and it feels like we're a better team than we have been in the past."

Kopitar finished this season playing 81 games, recording 46 assists and 67 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama