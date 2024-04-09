Arber Xhekaj injury update: Insider confirms season-ending news for Canadiens' defenseman

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj's season has taken a disappointing turn as he will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery later this week. This marks the second consecutive season that Xhekaj will miss significant time due to a shoulder injury.

NHL Insider Priyanta Emrith shared the news on X, stating that Xhekaj's left shoulder will be operated on:

"For a second straight season, #Habs Arber Xhekaj will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. Xhekaj's left shoulder will be operated on tomorrow."

Expand Tweet

The announcement comes after Arber Xhekaj was listed as out for the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, with no timetable given for his return pending further evaluation.

The injury occurred during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. In the third period of the game, Arber Xhekaj got caught in the crossfire of a collision between the Lightning's Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel, leading to his shoulder injury.

Montreal Canadiens assistant coach Martin St-Louis shed some light on the injury, suggesting that it likely occurred over time rather than in one specific instance during a game.

"#Habs Martin St-Louis says he thinks Arber Xhekaj's latest shoulder injury happened over time and not in one particular game / instance."

Expand Tweet

In his second NHL season, the 23-year-old defenseman has shown promise on the ice, contributing three goals and seven assists for a total of 10 points in 44 games played. Despite his relatively short tenure in the league, Xhekaj has amassed 81 penalty minutes.

As Montreal gets ready to take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight, it will feel Arber Xhekaj's absence on defense for sure.

Montreal Canadiens lost 5-2 against the Rangers in Arber Xhekaj's absence

The New York Rangers secured a 5-2 victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, propelled by notable performances from Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin. Zibanejad netted two goals and an assist, while Panarin contributed a goal and three assists.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette praised the energy of Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, who formed an effective line alongside Jimmy Vesey. Kreider's pivotal goal in the third period marked his 38th of the season and moved him to second-most power-play goals in franchise history.

Panarin's exceptional season continued with his team-leading 46th goal, placing him just shy of Jaromir Jagr's franchise record. Laviolette commended Panarin's consistent elite performance over the years. Alex Newhook's goal briefly narrowed the margin for Montreal, but Zibanejad's second goal and Alexis Lafreniere's empty-netter sealed the Rangers' victory.

Montreal's coach Martin St. Louis emphasized a process-driven approach despite their third consecutive loss, expressing hope for positive takeaways in the remaining games.

Additionally, Vincent Trocheck received the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, honoring his dedication and character, reminiscent of the officer it's named after, who forgave his shooter and became a symbol of resilience.