The Montreal Canadiens won 4-3 in overtime against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday but struggled to hold their lead. Montreal led 3-0 in the first period but allowed Buffalo to tie the game late in the third.

Speaking to the media after the game, defenseman Arber Xhekaj admitted the team still needs to improve in that area.

"I think playing with a lead after scoring three goals in the first is kind of difficult—we haven't quite figured that part out yet the way we want to play," Xhekaj said. [9:46] "But I think we did a great job. I mean, it's tough to beat a team four times in a season, especially when we're on a streak. They knew we were on a streak, so getting a team back-to-back is tough. We grinded it out and got the win."

Mike Matheson scored the game-winner 1:21 into overtime, extending the Canadiens’ winning streak to five games. Nick Suzuki had a goal and three assists, while Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored.

Suzuki, named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week, has 13 points in his last five games.

“I’m playing with good players, we’re using each other well, the power play’s been good,” Suzuki said, via NHL. “It’s nice when our line feels good and we’re doing things properly and getting rewarded for it. So, it’s been fun lately and we’re just trying to keep that going on the road.”

Buffalo fought back with goals from Alex Tuch, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin. However, the Sabres' struggles on special teams made a difference.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson talked about the next game against the Edmonton Oilers

With 30 wins this season, the Montreal Canadiens aim to maintain momentum. They are placed sixth in the Atlantic Division standings and need two more points for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Mike Matheson said the winning streak matters less than earning 10 points.

“I don’t know if the streak necessarily matters more than just the fact that we’ve been able to get 10 points,” Matheson said. “If we had lost tonight, it wouldn’t mean that the next game (at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday) was any more important than it still is now. So, it will be important to see what we could have done better and bring that to Edmonton.”

The Montreal Canadiens will face the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, looking to continue their strong play.

