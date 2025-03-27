Arber Xhekaj's mom Simona in 'chills and tears' forecasting moment when Brendan Gallagher swaps jersey with fan in honor of his late mother Della

Earlier this week, a fan reached out to Habs alternate captain Brendan Gallagher with a heartfelt offer. Lucie Lachance had a special jersey in her possession, one Gallagher wore during the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative in 2022 and she wanted to return it to him.

The purple and white jersey was originally auctioned off during the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer week in 2022 and Lachance won it with a bid of just over $1,500. On the tag, it read “I’m fighting for Mom” which Gallagher had filled in at the time dedicated to his mother Della.

After Gallagher’s mother, Della died this month following a three-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer, Lucie believes it belongs back with him. She had reached out to the Habs forward via X, offering him the jersey, and wrote:

“Dear @BGALLY17 I feel like this jersey should belong to you. You wore it in warm-up 2022 just before they stop making those. So this is very unique, like your mom was 🙏🙏🙏 If you want it, it’s definitely for you to keep as a memory jersey! 🕊️🕊️”

Gallagher responded with gratitude and invited her for a jersey swap at Bell Centre.

“That is incredibly kind of you, thoughtful and really appreciated!! How about a jersey swap on the ice April 16th!” he wrote.

On Wednesday, Gallagher’s teammate Arber Xhekaj’s mother, Simona, retweeted a feature video Global News Canada did on Lachance. In the caption, she added a throwback photo of Della Gallagher with other Habs moms in a Canadiens jersey and wrote:

“This is such an amazing and thoughtful thing. Della was special, a very special lady with heart of gold 💛 and I feel blessed and privileged to have known her for a very short time. Just thinking of that moment in Bell Center brings me chills and tears.❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Della Gallagher was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, which is an aggressive form of brain cancer. The diagnosis became public last year when Gallagher’s sister Bree launched a fundraiser in March 2024 to help families facing similar medical challenges.

Brendan Gallagher pens tear-jerking message for late mother

Last Wednesday, Brendan Gallagher announced the death of his mother Della Gallagher. He shared the news on Instagram, posting a tribute along with several pictures of their special moments together.

“❤️ The best mom we could have had! Grateful for all the amazing memories we have," he wrote. "I will cherish them and remember them always ,” he wrote. “Not a day will go by I won’t want to pick up the phone and call you, or give you a big hug tell you I love you.

“But we will all charge on with everything you taught us making you proud every single day. Rest in peace mom, I love you. I miss you. Forever the best mom ❤️”

On March 18, Gallagher scored an empty-net goal against Ottawa and tapped his heart in tribute to his mother.

