Are LA Kings out of 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs? Revisiting Anze Kopitar and Co.'s series vs Edmonton Oilers 

The LA Kings faced off against the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs for the third consecutive season and were eliminated by Connor McDEavid’s side for three years on the trot.

Following their 4-3 loss in Game 5 of the series, the LA Kings are now officially out of the playoffs. The series ended 4-1 in favor of the Oilers, who will now advance to the next round of their postseason campaign.

The five-game series has been far from smooth sailing for the Kings. In Game 1, the Oilers dominated from the start, securing a 7-4 victory and a 1-0 series lead. While Mikey Anderson and Adrian Kempe shone on the night, the Oilers were just too good to be outplayed.

Game 2 was the only win that the LA-based team managed to take home in the series. Captain Anze Kopitar scored the overtime winner just over two minutes into extra time to secure the 5-4 victory for his side.

However, Game 3 and 4 eventually saw the Oilers take charge as they pulled out consecutive victories – 6-1 and 1-0, respectively – in Los Angeles. Game 5 on Wednesday saw the Kings quash all hopes of a possible turnaround in the series at Rogers Place.

LA Kings fall to Oilers as Connor McDavid makes history

The Edmonton Oilers secured a 4-3 victory over the Kings in Game 5, advancing them to the next round of the playoffs.

Connor McDavid extended his playoff-leading point total to a record 12. In doing so, McDavid made NHL history with 110 assists in a single season, a feat not seen since Doug Gilmour achieved it back in 1992-93. Additionally, McDavid became the first Oilers player to accomplish this milestone since Wayne Gretzky in the 1987-88 season.

The Kings initially held a 2-1 lead in the second period, but penalties proved costly as the Oilers capitalized on their power play. Despite a strong start from the Kings, Evander Kane opened the scoring for the Oilers in the first period. LA responded with an equalizer from Alex Laferriere, courtesy of a fortunate bounce off the glass.

Blake Lizotte then gave LA a brief lead in the second period before Draisaitl struck twice, followed by Hyman's goal, giving the Oilers a two-goal cushion heading into the final period. The game ultimately ended 5-4 as the Kings were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs for yet another season.