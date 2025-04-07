Are the Pittsburgh Penguins eliminated from playoffs? Sidney Crosby's & Co.'s unfortunate fate sealed after latest loss

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will miss the playoffs for the third straight year following a 3-1 defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. The loss knocked them out of playoff contention.

The Penguins are eighth in the wild-card standings, 11 points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Penguins conclude their season on April 17 against the Washington Capitals. After 16 consecutive playoff appearances, the Pens have experienced a steep decline yet remain optimistic about their future.

As veterans Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin near the end of their careers, the Penguins appear to lack the energy to push the future Hall of Famers toward another Stanley Cup run. The Penguins are 31-35-12 with four games remaining in the season.

How the Pittsburgh Penguins lost to the Chicago Blackhawks

On Sunday, the Chicago Blackhawks eliminated the Pittsburgh Penguins from playoff contention after beating them 3-1 at United Center.

After a goalless opening period. Frank Nazar opened the scoring for the Blackhawks at 18:55 into the second period.

Ilya Mikheyev extended the Blackhawks' lead at 9:40 into the third period. Rickard Rakell cut the deficit for the Penguins after scoring on the power play at 14:36 into the third, but it was the only goal the victors scored.

"We weren’t even close to the team we were yesterday,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said (via NHL.com). “It was one of those nights we just didn’t seem to have the energy. I didn’t think we did as good a job managing.

"There’s going to be some nights where you don’t have your legs or you don’t have your A game, so to speak, but you have to acknowledge it and manage the game appropriately. I just don’t think we were diligent enough.”

Mikheyev scored his second of the night, making it 3-1 for the Blackhawks on an empty net, snapping their five-game skid in the process.

Mikheyev notched up two points, while Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno accumulated one apiece. Spencer Knight made 28 saves and posted a .966 save percentage on the night.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks meet again on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.

