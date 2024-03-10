The Arizona Coyotes' Dylan Guenther and Jack McBain learned the hard way that utility bills must be paid on time. After failing to pay the bill, the two young forwards had their water shut off earlier this week.

"I think we're kind of the laughingstock of the team as far as our living situation goes," Guenther told NHL Network's NHL Tonight on Wednesday. "The water shut off on us yesterday. We weren't paying the bills, so we got that covered."

Guenther said he and McBain weren't aware of their mistake until it was too late.

"We thought the electricity and the water was kind of a two-in-one and turns out it wasn't," he explained.

The roommates went nearly a full day without running water. Guenther said they "battled through it" using bottled water for things like washing dishes.

"We thought we'd probably have to go a couple more months and then they shut it off," Guenther added. "They shut it off pretty quick but it's nice we got it back on."

Guenther has tallied eight goals and 17 points in 27 games this season. The 20-year-old winger recently recorded his first career NHL three-point game.

McBain has also been equally impressive with seven goals and 12 assists, resulting in 19 points this season.

Arizona Coyotes' 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils

Connor Ingram stopped 28 shots to secure a home victory by defeating the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Friday night.

“Your goalie, when he makes the difference like that, that changes your team,” Arizona Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said.

“We had a good feeling right from the get-go. I think you play [with] a kind of energy and confidence, and you know that if you make a few mistakes, [it won’t be] in the back of the net.”

The Coyotes had been on a losing streak at Mullett Arena, dropping seven games straight at home and 16 out of their previous 18 games overall. Arizona’s most recent victory at home before Friday dated back to Jan. 22, when the Coyotes defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Arizona Coyotes (26-33-5) next face the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at United Center.