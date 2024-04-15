The Arizona Coyotes' final home game at Mullett Arena has seen a massive surge in ticket prices.

With news coming out that the Coyotes will be relocating to Utah, the final home game at Mullet Arena will be an intriguing one.

Although the arena only fits 5,000 people, it has been a sellout for the Coyotes this season. So, for the final home game, and perhaps the final time the NHL is in Arizona, the demand for the game is quite high.

Currently on Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket is $625, while on ticket resale websites like SeatGeek, the cheapest ticket goes for $997, which is much higher than tickets had been going for.

The final home game is on April 17, which sees the Arizona Coyotes host the Edmonton Oilers. It will likely be an emotional send-off by fans who are set to lose their NHL team.

Why are the Arizona Coyotes moving to Utah?

The Arizona Coyotes are set to move to Utah due to Arizona failing to find a permanent home.

In May 2023, a public vote turned down the Coyotes' plan to purchase and develop an entertainment district in Tempe. The most recent plan was to buy land for a new arena in northeast Phoenix. Owner Alex Meruelo was planning to buy state land at an auction. The land was listed to go up for bidding on June 27.

The Coyotes will be bought by the NHL and then the league will sell the team to Ryan Smith, the current owner of the Utah Jazz.

In January, the NHL expressed interest in potentially bringing the league to Utah.

"During conversations over the course of the past two years, we have been impressed by Ryan and Ashley Smith's commitment to their community and their passion and vision for Utah, not only as a hockey market but as a preeminent sports and entertainment destination," the NHL said in a statement. "Utah is a promising market, and we look forward to continuing our discussions."

Although all reports indicate the Coyotes will be moving to Utah, the team has yet to give a statement on the reports or confirm them.

