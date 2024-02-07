The future of the Arizona Coyotes in the NHL appears increasingly uncertain, according to insights shared by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. During an appearance on "The Jeff Marek Show," Friedman expressed concerns about the team's ownership situation and the potential for the NHL to take over the franchise.

His remarks suggest that the Coyotes' current ownership group may be reaching the end of its tenure with no clear path forward in the immediate future.

“I think that we are coming to the end of the line with this ownership group," Friedman said, "I believe there isn’t something hard and fast in place in the very near future. They will begin the process of selling the team or the NHL taking over the team.”

Furthermore, Friedman highlighted the complexities surrounding the Coyotes' bid to acquire a piece of land up for auction, suggesting that the prospects are not promising. He cautioned against jumping to conclusions:

“Put it this way, it doesn’t sound promising, now I’ve learned not to jump to conclusion with the Coyotes because deadlines become movable.”

The uncertainty surrounding the Coyotes has raised concerns about the team's long-term viability in Arizona. Despite efforts to secure a stable ownership situation and address the team's financial challenges, the future remains clouded by uncertainty.

“…If indeed there is going to be an announcement this weekend or sometime in the very near future, it doesn’t seem to be good for the current ownership group,” Friedman said.

Friedman also shared the delicate balance the NHL faces in managing the Arizona Coyotes' situation:

“...And selling it to someone else, I believe we will get there. I believe one of the reasons you hear the commissioner say nothing negative about them is he knows this could end up in a big legal fight and he doesn’t want to say or do anything that will end being used against him.”

As talks of a potential expansion team in Salt Lake City gain traction, the Arizona Coyotes' plight will only multiply.

History of Arizona Coyotes' Arena Problem

The Arizona Coyotes relocated to the 4,600-seat Mullett Arena at Arizona State University in 2022. They are currently in their second season at this temporary venue. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and the league have emphasized the need for a long-lasting fix for the team's home. However, as of now, no sites have been identified.

According to statements from Coyotes' CEO Xavier Gutierrez and the NHL Players' Association spokesperson Donald Fehr, there are no indications of a permanent solution being imminent.