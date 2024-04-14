Arizona Coyotes vs Calgary Flames: Projected Lineups, NHL Starting Goalies for Today, Apr. 14, 2024

The Arizona Coyotes face the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, with the puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS and heard on KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060 and CFAC Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

The Arizona Coyotes have a 35-40-5 record after beating the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in their most recent matchup. Arizona scores 3.05 goals and concedes 3.33 per game. Their power play success rate is 21.6%, while their penalty kill rate is 76.2%.

Clayton Keller has scored 33 goals and provided 40 assists in 76 games, resulting in 73 points. Nick Schmaltz has also been a solid contributor, accumulating 61 points through 22 goals and 39 assists in 77 matchups.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Flames are 36-38-5 after winning their most recent outing 6-3 against the Anaheim Ducks. They are scoring 3.05 goals and conceding 3.25 per game. Their power play success percentage is 17.9%, while their penalty-killing rate is 81.1%.

Nazem Kadri has been quite productive for the Flames, scoring 27 goals and providing 44 assists, resulting in 71 points. Yegor Sharangovich has accumulated 58 points, scoring 30 goals and providing 28 assists.

Arizona Coyotes projected lineups

Forwards

Clayton Keller - Alex Kerfoot - Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse - Logan Cooley - Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli - Jack McBain - Josh Doan

Liam O'Brien - Jan Jenik - Michael Carcone

Defensemen

J.J. Moser - Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki - Michael Kesselring

Vladislav Kolyachonok - Josh Brown

Goalies

Connor Ingram - Karel Vejmelka

Injuries

Travis Boyd (pectoral)

Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Arizona Coyotes starting goalie

Connor Ingram is expected to start for the Arizona Coyotes. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 48

Wins: 22

Losses: 20

Draws: 3

Goals Conceded: 128

Goals Per Game: 2.86

Shots Against: 1400

Save Percentage: .909

Shutouts: 6

Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 57 seconds

Calgary Flames projected Lineups

Forwards

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Mangiapane

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Dryden Hunt

Matt Coronato - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defensemen

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Okhotiuk - Brayden Pachal

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom - Dustin Wolf

Injuries

Blake Coleman (upper body)

Dan Vladar (hip)

Calgary Flames starting goalie

Dustin Wolf is expected to start for the Flames. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 15

Wins: 5

Losses: 7

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 44

Goals Per Game: 3.18

Shots Against: 371

Save Percentage: .894

Shutouts: 0

Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 22 seconds