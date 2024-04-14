Arizona Coyotes vs Calgary Flames: Projected Lineups, NHL Starting Goalies for Today, Apr. 14, 2024

The Arizona Coyotes face the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, with the puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS and heard on KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060 and CFAC Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
The Arizona Coyotes have a 35-40-5 record after beating the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in their most recent matchup. Arizona scores 3.05 goals and concedes 3.33 per game. Their power play success rate is 21.6%, while their penalty kill rate is 76.2%.
Clayton Keller has scored 33 goals and provided 40 assists in 76 games, resulting in 73 points. Nick Schmaltz has also been a solid contributor, accumulating 61 points through 22 goals and 39 assists in 77 matchups.
Meanwhile, the Flames are 36-38-5 after winning their most recent outing 6-3 against the Anaheim Ducks. They are scoring 3.05 goals and conceding 3.25 per game. Their power play success percentage is 17.9%, while their penalty-killing rate is 81.1%.
Nazem Kadri has been quite productive for the Flames, scoring 27 goals and providing 44 assists, resulting in 71 points. Yegor Sharangovich has accumulated 58 points, scoring 30 goals and providing 28 assists.
Arizona Coyotes projected lineups
Forwards
- Clayton Keller - Alex Kerfoot - Nick Schmaltz
- Lawson Crouse - Logan Cooley - Dylan Guenther
- Matias Maccelli - Jack McBain - Josh Doan
- Liam O'Brien - Jan Jenik - Michael Carcone
Defensemen
- J.J. Moser - Sean Durzi
- Juuso Valimaki - Michael Kesselring
- Vladislav Kolyachonok - Josh Brown
Goalies
- Connor Ingram - Karel Vejmelka
Injuries
- Travis Boyd (pectoral)
- Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Arizona Coyotes starting goalie
Connor Ingram is expected to start for the Arizona Coyotes. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 48
- Wins: 22
- Losses: 20
- Draws: 3
- Goals Conceded: 128
- Goals Per Game: 2.86
- Shots Against: 1400
- Save Percentage: .909
- Shutouts: 6
- Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 57 seconds
Calgary Flames projected Lineups
Forwards
- Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
- Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Mangiapane
- Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Dryden Hunt
- Matt Coronato - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
Defensemen
- MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
- Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson
- Nikita Okhotiuk - Brayden Pachal
Goalies
- Jacob Markstrom - Dustin Wolf
Injuries
- Blake Coleman (upper body)
- Dan Vladar (hip)
Calgary Flames starting goalie
Dustin Wolf is expected to start for the Flames. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 15
- Wins: 5
- Losses: 7
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 44
- Goals Per Game: 3.18
- Shots Against: 371
- Save Percentage: .894
- Shutouts: 0
- Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 22 seconds