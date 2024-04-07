Arizona Coyotes vs San Jose Sharks: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th April, 2024

The Arizona Coyotes face off against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Sunday, with the puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on ESPN+, NBCS-CA and SCRIPPS and heard on KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060 and KUFX - KFOX 98.5 FM.
The Arizona Coyotes have a 32-39-5 record after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 in their most recent matchup. The Coyotes score 3.05 goals and concede 3.34 per game. Their power play success rate is 22.2%, while their penalty kill rate is 76.1%.
Clayton Keller has scored 32 goals and provided 39 assists in 72 games, resulting in 71 points. Nick Schmaltz has also been a solid contributor, accumulating 58 points through 21 goals and 37 assists in 73 matchups.
Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks are 18-50-8 after winning their most recent outing 3-2 against the St. Louis Blues. They are scoring 2.21 goals and conceding 3.91 per game. Their power play success percentage is 21.1%, while their penalty-killing rate is 75.8%.
Mikael Granlund has been quite productive for the Sharks, scoring 12 goals and providing 41 assists, resulting in 53 points. William Eklund has accumulated 40 points, scoring 15 goals and providing 25 assists.
Arizona Coyotes’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Clayton Keller - Nick Bjugstad - NICK SCHMALTZ
- Lawson Crouse - Logan Cooley - Dylan Guenther
- Matias Maccelli - Jack McBain - Josh Doan
- Liam O'Brien - Alex Kerfoot - Michael Carcone
Defensemen
- J.J. Moser - Sean Durzi
- Juuso Valimaki - Michael Kesselring
- Travis Dermott - Josh Brown
Goalies
- Connor Ingram - Karel Vejmelka
Injuries
- Travis Boyd (pectoral)
- Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Arizona Coyotes starting goalie
Connor Ingram is expected to start for the Arizona Coyotes. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 46
- Wins: 20
- Losses: 20
- Draws: 3
- Goals Conceded: 123
- Goals Per Game: 2.88
- Shots Against: 1347
- Save Percentage: .909
- Shutouts: 6
- Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 41 seconds
San Jose Sharks’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Klim Kostin - Mikael Granlund - Fabian Zetterlund
- William Eklund - Luke Kunin - Collin Graf
- Thomas Bordeleau - Jack Studnicka - Filip Zadina
- Jacob MacDonald - Nico Sturm - Justin Bailey
Defensemen
- Mario Ferraro - Jan Rutta
- Henry Thrun - Kyle Burroughs
- Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Calen Addison
Goalies
- Mackenzie Blackwood - Devin Cooley
Injuries
- Alexander Barabanov (lower body)
- Ty Emberson (lower body)
- Matt Benning (lower body)
- Vitek Vanecek (lower body)
- Logan Couture (groin)
San Jose Sharks starting goalie
Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start for the Sharks. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 41
- Wins: 10
- Losses: 23
- Draws: 3
- Goals Conceded: 127
- Goals Per Game: 3.38
- Shots Against: 1277
- Save Percentage: .901
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 01 seconds