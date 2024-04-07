Arizona Coyotes vs San Jose Sharks: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th April, 2024

The Arizona Coyotes face off against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Sunday, with the puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on ESPN+, NBCS-CA and SCRIPPS and heard on KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060 and KUFX - KFOX 98.5 FM.

The Arizona Coyotes have a 32-39-5 record after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 in their most recent matchup. The Coyotes score 3.05 goals and concede 3.34 per game. Their power play success rate is 22.2%, while their penalty kill rate is 76.1%.

Clayton Keller has scored 32 goals and provided 39 assists in 72 games, resulting in 71 points. Nick Schmaltz has also been a solid contributor, accumulating 58 points through 21 goals and 37 assists in 73 matchups.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks are 18-50-8 after winning their most recent outing 3-2 against the St. Louis Blues. They are scoring 2.21 goals and conceding 3.91 per game. Their power play success percentage is 21.1%, while their penalty-killing rate is 75.8%.

Mikael Granlund has been quite productive for the Sharks, scoring 12 goals and providing 41 assists, resulting in 53 points. William Eklund has accumulated 40 points, scoring 15 goals and providing 25 assists.

Arizona Coyotes’ projected lineups

Forwards

Clayton Keller - Nick Bjugstad - NICK SCHMALTZ

Lawson Crouse - Logan Cooley - Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli - Jack McBain - Josh Doan

Liam O'Brien - Alex Kerfoot - Michael Carcone

Defensemen

J.J. Moser - Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki - Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott - Josh Brown

Goalies

Connor Ingram - Karel Vejmelka

Injuries

Travis Boyd (pectoral)

Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Arizona Coyotes starting goalie

Connor Ingram is expected to start for the Arizona Coyotes. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 46

Wins: 20

Losses: 20

Draws: 3

Goals Conceded: 123

Goals Per Game: 2.88

Shots Against: 1347

Save Percentage: .909

Shutouts: 6

Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 41 seconds

San Jose Sharks’ projected lineups

Forwards

Klim Kostin - Mikael Granlund - Fabian Zetterlund

William Eklund - Luke Kunin - Collin Graf

Thomas Bordeleau - Jack Studnicka - Filip Zadina

Jacob MacDonald - Nico Sturm - Justin Bailey

Defensemen

Mario Ferraro - Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun - Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Calen Addison

Goalies

Mackenzie Blackwood - Devin Cooley

Injuries

Alexander Barabanov (lower body)

Ty Emberson (lower body)

Matt Benning (lower body)

Vitek Vanecek (lower body)

Logan Couture (groin)

San Jose Sharks starting goalie

Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start for the Sharks. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 41

Wins: 10

Losses: 23

Draws: 3

Goals Conceded: 127

Goals Per Game: 3.38

Shots Against: 1277

Save Percentage: .901

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 01 seconds