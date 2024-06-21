"Arizona officially dead on a whimper" "How does Bettman keep his job": NHL fans react as Arizona State Land Department cancels Coyotes' arena auction

The Arizona State Land Department (ASLD) has canceled the much-anticipated auction that was expected to determine the future of the Arizona Coyotes' new arena. The decision, announced through a release from the ASLD and shared by NHL insider Craig Morgan, has prompted reactions from NHL fans.

Craig Morgan tweeted the ASLD's statement:

"After much consideration, the Arizona State Land Department (ASLD) has determined that it is in the best interest of the Trust to cancel the auction and reorder the steps."

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman further highlighted the news, tweeting:

"Per @CraigSMorgan, next week’s land auction that could have determined the future of an NHL hockey arena in Arizona is canceled."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The reaction from NHL fans has been swift and varied, with many expressing frustration and disappointment over the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Yote's future.

"Arizona officially dead on a whimper," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Here's hoping the billionaire in charge can billionaire all over the place somewhere else in the state. The other shoe just keeps falling," another fan said.

"How does Bettman keep his job," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

The news was not so surprising for some, whereas surprising for others. Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Idk why everyone is freaking out. He just needs to get a special permit and then the land will be sold to him," a fan said.

"What a surprise. They just don’t want hockey there. Let it die already!!!!" another fan said.

"And thus, the Arizona Coyotes franchise ended," a fan said.

Arizona Coyotes' owner Alex Meruelo determined to build new arena district

The Arizona franchise was getting ready to buy land for a new arena. However, the auction was canceled by the Arizona State Land Department. The department said they needed a special use permit that the team didn't get it in time.

The owner, Alex Meruelo, wanted to build a big entertainment area that would have an arena, practice facility, concert venue, shops and more.

Despite the setback, Meruelo is determined to keep pursuing the land. He wants to build the district as planned, saying it will benefit Arizona communities.

“We are excited that the proceeds from our land auction bid will also generate revenues to fund local education throughout the state of Arizona and support the communities that have been so loyal to the Coyotes for many years,” Meruelo said (per NHL.com).

“Arizona is our home and an incredible market where the Coyotes belong. This district would provide a beautiful home for the Arizona Coyotes for decades to come...,” Meruelo added.

Meruelo was disappointed by the cancellation but remains dedicated to the project.

Also read: Who owns the Arizona after Utah relocation?