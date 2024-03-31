Art Ross Trophy race after March 30, 2024 | Connor McDavid back to third place in tight contest vs MacKinnon and Kucherov

The Art Ross Trophy race is coming down to the wire this 2023-2024 NHL season, with three superstars battling it out for the league-scoring title.

After games on March 30, Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon leads the pack with 127 points through 74 games. Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov is right on his heels with 126 points in 72 games. And rounding out the top three is Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers with 125 points through 70 games.

Expand Tweet

With just over a week left in the regular season, this Art Ross race is one of the tightest in recent memory. MacKinnon is looking to capture the scoring crown for the first time.

Kucherov is a former Art Ross winner, leading the league in 2018-2019 with 128 points. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid hopes to win the trophy for the sixth time, which would also be his fourth consecutive win.

Wayne Gretzky has the most Art Ross Trophies, winning 10 times with seven consecutive victories.

All three players should pass the 140-point mark, making this just the third time in NHL history that three players would have achieved that remarkable feat in the same season.

The final couple weeks of the regular season will determine who ultimately takes home the Art Ross Trophy.

Connor McDavid’s take on winning the Art Ross Trophy

Connor McDavid shared his thoughts on the Art Ross Trophy after winning 6-1 over the Anaheim Ducks.

“It’s nice, I guess. It’s a position I’ve been in many times before,” McDavid said. “We’re playing for things bigger than that.

“We’re playing to make sure our game is in order. We’re still playing for positioning. There’s lots of hockey left. You never know what can happen down the stretch.”

Edmonton’s defenseman Mattias Ekholm expressed his confidence in McDavid winning the award.

“He was — and we all were — struggling early on. So, to see him on top right now is pretty awesome,” Mattias Ekholm said. “You guys have seen his games in the last three months. It’s been unbelievable how he’s been carrying us.

“He’s the best player in the world. There is no shock to my mind whatsoever that he’s there.” Ekholm added.

The Oilers next face the St. Louis Blues on Monday at Enterprise Center.