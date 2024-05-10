Artemi Panarin emotional after hitting between-the-legs game-winning goal against Carolina Hurricanes

Artemi Panarin's overtime heroics lifted the New York Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series on Thursday. The player was visibly pumped after scoring the decisive goal and celebrated with a Kung-Fu kick in the air.

Less than two minutes into overtime, Rangers' Vincent Trocheck seized possession of the puck after a crucial turnover by Carolina defenseman Dmitry Orlov and swiftly directed it toward the crease where Panarin was lurking.

Despite the defensive pressure from Canes’ Jalen Chatfield, Panarin executed a sleek redirection between his legs and deftly tipped it behind him. This caught goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov off-guard and the puck found its way under his right elbow and past his ribs into the nets.

After the game, Aretemi Panarin seemed emotional and overwhelmed with happiness.

“I’m just so happy. It was a lot of emotion. I can’t really explain to you. I don’t really understand what happened. I need 10 more minutes," Panarin said.

The Rangers alternate captain said he has enjoyed the game more than ever in the last three years. However, he also mentioned that his current focus is on their next game in the series.

“I would say the last three years, I enjoy hockey more than before, especially today. I love everyone, but Game 4 is more important.”

Artemi Panarin has been clutch this postseason for the Rangers. He is only the second NHL player ever to score his first four goals of a single postseason as game-winning goals. The only other player to achieve this milestone was the Islanders' Clark Gillies back in 1977.

Teammates react to Artemi Panarin’s OT winner

The entire Rangers bench exploded when Panarin netted the between-the-legs goal. Vincent Trocheck, who assisted the goal, had some high praise for his teammate.

“Bread spoke up in the locker room and then spoke up on the ice too,” said Vincent Trocheck after the game.

In the post-game media availability, Alexis Lafrenière opened up on the OT winner and hailed Artemi Panarin as a big game player.

“It was clutch. I mean, he's been amazing for us all year and keeps it going in the playoffs. So, you know, he's obviously a big player for us and he's been amazing,” Lafrenière said.

Even “NHL on TNT” analyst Paul Bissonnette was pumped up after Artemi Panarin’s goal and the player’s subsequent Kung-Fu kick celebration on the ice.

Here's Biz's reaction:

Now the New York Rangers will focus on Game 4 where they have the opportunity to sweep the series against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Saturday.