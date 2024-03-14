"As much as I hate the Flyers this is pretty funny" - NHL fans react as Gritty makes admission on Penguins' stolen Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads

Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads meant for distribution at an upcoming Pittsburgh Penguins game were stolen recently. NHL enthusiasts flooded X with reactions after Gritty, the cherished mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers, made a surprising revelation on Twitter about the situation.

Responding just half an hour after the Penguins announced the theft, Gritty broke his silence with a meme from the popular show "Game of Thrones." The meme included a phrase that read, in part, "I want her to know it was me."

The witty implication behind Gritty's tweet immediately caught the attention of NHL fans across X.

Amid the sea of responses, one fan humorously acknowledged the rivalry between the Flyers and the Penguins, saying:

"As much as I hate the Flyers this is pretty funny."

Another fan commented:

"That’s why ur the best mascot."

Some fans couldn't resist envisioning Gritty in action, imagining him as a character in a high-speed chase movie. One fan quipped:

"Gritty out there behind the truck like he’s in Fast and the Furryous."

"GRITTY LMAO"

More on Gritty's response and loss of Jaromir Jagr's bobbleheads

The Pittsburgh Penguins faced a setback when their shipment of Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads was stolen en route to Pittsburgh.

Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, added humor to the situation by replying with a meme from "Game of Thrones," which hinted at Gritty stealing Jagr's bobbleheads. Although, it might have been just a joke to lighten up the situation.

Earlier, Penguins president of business operations Kevin Acklin confirmed the theft of Jagr's bobbleheads. Acklin said (via NHL.com):

“We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation. While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game."

Jaromir Jagr, whose No. 68 jersey was recently retired by the Penguins, ranks fourth in franchise history with 1,079 points and has helped the team secure two Stanley Cup victories. Additionally, Jagr is second in NHL history with 1,921 points. He continues to play for Kladno in the Extraliga at 52 years old.

Acklin also confirmed:

"We look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans.”