"As a retired teacher, no way I can afford $3,712" - Maple Leafs fans outraged over recent season ticket price hike

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are fuming at the recent upward spike in season ticket prices. The 2025-26 season has seen ticket prices soar by over 20% in certain sections, catching many fans off guard. The price for two season tickets for the upper purple section jumped from $8,522 this year to $10,396 for next season, according to the Maple Leafs renewal package that was sent out recently.

As per a report from "The Athletic" published on Monday, fans were also outraged by the prices for playoff ticket packages; a two-ticket package for the upper bowl costs $14,360, a 13 percent increase compared to the previous year. Many hockey fans and current season ticket holders are expressing their dissatisfaction with the Maple Leafs ticket pricing.

“I was at their last win in 1967, sitting the corner reds with my dad. As a retired teacher, there is no way I can afford $3,712 (for two tickets) to see a final game — if they ever get that far,” Danny Russell, whose family has had season tickets for 84 years, said via The Athletic.

“It is sad that the game has become so corporate and no longer can real fans afford to go every game. No longer do you just ‘give’ your tickets to someone and say, ‘Take your kid to a game," another fan named Doubly sad.”

The Athletic also spoke with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), who are responsible for ticket pricing. According to them, such spikes in pricing for certain tickets are because they were:

“Determined to be historically underpriced as it relates to value of these tickets and market demand.”

However, many Leafs fans expressed the worry that they soon wouldn’t be able to afford season tickets.

Maple Leafs rush to 6-2 win over Calgary Flames at home

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews answered his critics with a stellar performance during Monday's game against the Calgary Flames. He scored two goals and had one assist in Toronto's 6-2 win; Leafs' star forward William Nylander had three points on the night as well. The victory was only the second for Toronto in their past seven NHL games.

“Just felt like we came out with the right intensity, the right attitude and focus, and I thought it translated throughout the whole game,” Matthews said via NHL. “It’s nice to get back in the win column. I thought we did a lot of good things, so just want to keep that going.”

The Leafs are currently No. 2 in the Atlantic Division standings, with a game in hand over division leaders Florida Panthers.

