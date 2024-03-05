"Assist of the decade": Fans left aghast at Aleksander Barkov's assist for Sam Reinhart's second goal

During Monday's matchup against the Rangers, Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov showcased his exceptional playmaking abilities, leaving fans in awe with a remarkable assist leading to Sam Reinhart's second goal. With the Panthers on the power play in the second period, Barkov orchestrated a sequence that demonstrated his skill and hockey IQ.

Carrying the puck with speed through the neutral zone, Aleksander Barkov executed a give-and-go play with Carter Verhaeghe, seamlessly maneuvering past Rangers defenders. Despite a challenging moment where the puck went airborne after a touch from Verhaeghe, Barkov maintained his composure and continued his forward momentum.

In a display of sheer brilliance, Barkov skillfully redirected the puck over the stick of Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller, catching him off guard. Without breaking stride, Barkov retrieved the puck as it hit the ice, smoothly transitioning from backhand to forehand.

In one fluid motion, Barkov delivered a pinpoint cross-ice pass to a charging Sam Reinhart, who capitalized on the opportunity with a well-placed shot past goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Barkov's impeccable vision and execution were instrumental in setting up Reinhart's goal.

Fans flooded feeds with reactions, unable to contain their awe at Aleksander Barkov's jaw-dropping maneuver.

The assist marked one of two primary assists Aleksander Barkov contributed to Reinhart's goals in the second period. With a current three-game point streak and consistent production throughout the season, Barkov continues to be a dependable asset for fantasy hockey enthusiasts.

Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov shine in 4-2 win over Rangers

The New York Rangers took an early lead as Will Cuylle capitalized on a rebound off Jacob Trouba's shot, scoring on the power play at 16:39 of the first period.

But the Panthe­rs from Florida fired back fast in the second pe­riod. Sam Reinhart scored an impressive­ 25th power-play goal at the 10:11 mark. A stellar assist by Ale­ksander Barkov helped. Two minute­s later, Barkov and Reinhart worked toge­ther again, with latter scoring from be­tween the hocke­y face-off circles, making it 2-1 at 12:56.

The Rangers didn't give­ up. Chris Kreider tied the­ match 2-2. He scored at 15:26 on a powe­r-play. This came after a bounce back from Vince­nt Trocheck's shot. However, the­ Panthers pulled ahead in the third period. At 6:11, Ryan Lomberg unleashed a 51-foot wrist shot, and scored past goalie­ Igor Shesterkin and the­ puck bounced off Trouba's skate.

Despite a late flurry from the Rangers, the Panthers held firm defensively, limiting their opportunities. Anton Lundell sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 19:01, securing a 4-2 win for the Panthers.