At the jaws of defeat, Cole Perfetti scores Jets goal with 3 seconds left, sending Winnipeg whiteout into a frenzy [WATCH]

The Winnipeg Jets are renowned for having one of the loudest crowds in the NHL, famously known for their Whiteout tradition during the playoffs. Fans rally behind the Jets, donning all-white clothing to create a sea of support.
On Sunday, during Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues, with the Jets facing elimination, Cole Perfetti emerged as Winnipeg's savior, scoring with just three seconds remaining to tie the game and force overtime.
The Winnipeg Whiteout went into a frenzy, with fans erupting in celebration both inside Canada Life Centre and outside the arena.
The Winnipeg Jets' iconic Whiteout tradition dates back to 1987, when fans of the original Jets were encouraged to wear white at home playoff games.
Winnipeg Jets advance after defeating St. Louis Blues in double OT
On Sunday, the Jets advanced to Round 2 after defeating the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in double overtime. This also marked the first double overtime period in this year's playoffs.
Jordan Kyrou opened the scoring for the Blues after putting them ahead 1:0 just 1:18 into the first period. Mathieu Joseph increased the Blues' lead to 2-0 before heading into the second period.
The Jets got one on the board after Cole Perfetti's power-play goal at 11:41 cut the deficit to 2-1. However, the Blues restored their two-goal advantage after Radek Faksa's goal at 19:25.
The Winnipeg Jets bounced back in the final two minutes of the third period. Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Jets at 18:04 to cut the deficit to 3-2. Perfetti scored a tip-in goal at 19:57, tying the game for the Jets and forcing overtime.
Adam Lowry scored the winner for the Jets at 16:10 into double overtime. The Jets will be up against the Dallas Stars in the second round of the playoffs. The Stars advanced after defeating the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 on Saturday.
