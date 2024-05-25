"At least we get a medal", "Tourigny should never coach": Hockey fans react to Team Canada's 3-2 loss to Switzerland in IIHF semis

Team Canada's men's hockey team made a valiant comeback after being down to two goals only to lose in a shoot out. The world championships semifinal in Prague ended 3-2 in favor of Switzerland after a tense shootout, with Sven Andrighetto netting the decisive goal.

Following the heartbreaking loss, Hockey Canada posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Game over. / Match fini," capturing the disappointment of the fans.

The post quickly drew numerous reactions from NHL enthusiasts, who didn't hold back their opinions on the outcome and coaching decisions.

One fan expressed strong disapproval of the coaching:

"Tourigny should never coach Team Canada again. What a bum."

Another fan found solace in the prospect of still competing for a medal:

"At least we get a medal and USA gets nothing."

"It was close just the refs came out on top in this one," one fan tweeted

"Shootouts got to be the worst thing in hockey, especially in a semifinal game in an international tournament. Same thing happened a couple of years ago in the World Juniors," one fan criticized.

Coaching decisions during the shootout faced harsh criticism as well.

"You put Severson and Power in the shootout over JT, Mangiapane, Hagel. Andre Tourigny should never coach another game internationally again just for that," one fan lamented.

"Fire Tourigny," a fan tweeted

Amid the criticism, there were also messages of support and resilience.

"Not the result we wanted but really proud of the guys. See you tomorrow for the bronze medal," one fan noted.

While the loss was a bitter pill to swallow, Canada's journey at the world championships is not over. The team will face Sweden in the bronze-medal game, aiming to finish the tournament on a high note.

Switzerland defeats team Canada in shoot out to reach IIHF World Championship Final

Switzerland is on track for its first IIHF World Championship gold after a dramatic semifinal win over team Canada in Prague. Sven Andrighetto’s decisive shootout goal and Leonardo Genoni’s crucial save secured the victory.

Switzerland started strong and it scored two goals on power play. It was Kevin Fiala who scored the first goal with Roman Josi adding an extra goal in Switzerland's lead.

Brandon Tanev scored the first goal for Team Canada to bring the lead down by one goal. Next, John Tavares took charge and scored the second goal to prolong the game.

But both teams failed to score in overtime leading to a shootout. Switzerland's Sven Andrighetto scored the game winner to take the team into the finals against Czech Republic.