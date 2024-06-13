"At least it’s not another retread" "More like worse-off-sky " — NHL fans react to San Jose hiring Ryan Warsofsky as new head coach

The San Jose Sharks have officially announced Ryan Warsofsky as their new head coach. He is the 11th head coach in franchise history and is tasked with rebuilding the team that finished last in the Western Conference last season with just 47 points.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman broke the news, and fans took to the comments section to voice their opinion. Some fans are optimistic that this can be a good move for San Jose, while others don't believe this is an inspired hiring.

"Promoted their associate coach? These moves rarely pay off. I was expecting something more," one disappointed fan said.

"Back-to-back 1st overall picks. Smart," one fan trolled.

As mentioned, it wasn't all doom and gloom in the replies. Some fans are happy with this move for a variety of reasons. If nothing else, it shows that San Jose is willing to try a new coach instead of a failed old one.

"A great hire," one fan praised.

"Don’t know him but I’m glad it isn’t one of the same 6 coaches that always gets reused," another chimed in.

San Jose Sharks GM announces Ryan Warsofsky as new head coach

Ryan Warsofsky has officially been named the San Jose Sharks' newest head coach. General manager Mike Grier, who will work with Warsofsky to get the Sharks into better shape, made the announcement.

Ryan Warsofsky has been promoted to head coach with the Sharks

As reported on the NHL website, he said:

“We’re very excited to announce Ryan as the 11th head coach of the San Jose Sharks. His track record of success at nearly every level of hockey as a head and assistant coach speaks for itself. Ryan knows our existing group well, has the respect of the players who he will be working with, and will be a great teacher for the young players who will be joining our organization.”

Warsofsky is already familiar with the Sharks organization having spent two seasons in San Jose as an assistant coach. He worked mainly with the team's defense and penalty kill in that role. Warsofsky will now lead the team in the 2024-25 regular season.